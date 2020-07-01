By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mul/ Cnr Skyr Raspberry & Hazelnut Granola Yogurt 180G

Mul/ Cnr Skyr Raspberry & Hazelnut Granola Yogurt 180G
£ 1.20
£0.67/100g

  • Icelandic style full fat yogurt & Quark mix, with cocoa cereals, hazelnuts, almonds and dried raspberry pieces (10%)
  • Proud Sponsor
  • British Athletics
  • Athletics Ireland
  • Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Protein contributes to a growth and maintenance of muscle mass.
  • 13g of protein
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 180G
Yogurt (Milk) (48%), Quark (Milk) (38%), Sugar, Roasted Hazelnuts (2.5%), Roasted Almonds (1%), Glucose Powder, Oat Flakes (Gluten), Freeze Dried Raspberry Pieces (0.2%), Maize, Sunflower Oil, Oligo Fructose, Puffed Rice, Cocoa Mass, Wheat, Cocoa Butter, Coconut Flakes, Rye, Honey, Salt, Barley, Barley Malt, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Stabiliser: Sodium Alginate

  • May also contain Peanut, other Nut, Sesame Seed and Soya traces.

Best before see top of pack. Keep refrigerated.

Made in Germany with EU Milk

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts. Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,

180g ℮

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 597kJ (142kcal)
Fat 6.6g
of which saturates 2.8g
Carbohydrate 12.2g
of which sugars 9.4g
Protein 7.4g
Salt 0.2g

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts. Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

