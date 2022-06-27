We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Forest Feast Tropical Dried Pineapple Ring120g

5(1)Write a review
Product Description

  • Tropical Dried Pineapple
  • Our single origin pineapple is grown on smallholder farms in tropical Sub-Saharan Africa, known for its exotic fruit. These farms ensure Fairtrade practices like education, environmental responsibility & fair prices. Our pineapple is sliced & gently dried to lock in the sweet flavour & succulent texture.
  • Discover, Create, Enjoy
  • Original Snack Explorers
  • High in Fibre
  • No Added Sugar
  • 30g of dried fruit equates to one of your five-a-day
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 120G
  • No Added Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Pineapple, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)

Allergy Information

  • As well as our delicious fruit, our team also prepare Peanuts, Nuts and Sesame Seeds in our roastery. See ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, use within one week.

Preparation and Usage

  • Create
  • Tropical Pineapple Granola Bars
  • Preheat oven to 150°C. Line a 23cm square baking tin with parchment. Place 300g Porridge Oats, 100g chopped Tropical Pineapple, 30g Sunflower seeds, 30g Pumpkin seeds, 160g chopped Malatya Apricots in a large bowl & stir. Heat 200g butter, 50g golden syrup, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract & 395g condensed milk and mix with dry ingredients. Spoon into a baking tin & bake for 45mins until golden brown. Remove from the oven & cool in a fridge until firm before cutting.

Name and address

  • Kestrel Foods Ltd.,
  • Unit 8 Carn Drive,
  • Portadown,
  • Co. Armagh,
  • BT63 5WJ.

Return to

  • enquiries@forestfeast.com

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1335kJ /314kcal
Fat0.6g
Of which Saturates0.01g
Carbohydrates75.0g
Of which Sugars75.0g
Fibre7.3g
Protein2.2g
Salt0.17g
Forest Feast Tropical Dried Pineapple

5 stars

Enjoyable, good for a quick snack..

