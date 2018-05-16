By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Propercorn Sweet Popcorn 6 Snack Packs

£ 1.79
£2.14/100g

  • Sweet popcorn.
  • Fairtrade sugar may be mixed with non-certified sugar on a mass balanced basis, total 29.8%.
  • For more information visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing
  • Each of our packs has been illustrated by a different artist. They have used their imagination, and distinct style to express the flavour within.
  • Find out more at proper.co.uk
  • This pack was illustrated by Kellyanna
  • Proper. Small word, big ambition.
  • My father was a hopeless cook but made the best popcorn. We'd spend hours obsessing over new flavours, delicious ingredients and the magic of popping corn.
  • Years later, inspired by the popcorn maker he gave me, PROPER was born.
  • We started from humble beginnings, improvising by tossing kernels in a refashioned cement mixer! Now, we continue to do things differently. Making snacks PROPER.
  • For us, taste is everything. Take these packs of Sweet popcorn. We tried five different types of sugar before choosing Fairtrade raw cane sugar to coat our hand-popped, butterfly corn.
  • It's popcorn, done properly.
  • I hope you love it.
  • Cassandra
  • Fairtrade
  • 65 kcal per serve
  • 1946 kJ / 464 kcal per 100g
  • Natural seasoning
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 84G

Wholegrain Corn (54%), Raw Cane Sugar, Rapeseed Oil

  • Made in a factory that handles Milk.

  • Warning: May contain the occasional un-popped kernel.

  • PROPER,
  • 41 Wenlock Road,
  • London,
  • N1 7SG.
  • PROPER,
  • Inniscarra,

  • PROPER,
  • 41 Wenlock Road,
  • London,
  • N1 7SG.
  • cass@proper.co.uk
  • Instagram @proper
  • PROPER,
  • Inniscarra,
  • Main Street,
  • Rathcoole,
  • Dublin,
  • D24 EO29.

6 x 14g ℮

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 14g
Energy (kJ)1946272
(kcal)46465
Fat (g)18.52.6
of which saturates (g)2.10.3
Carbohydrate (g)65.59.2
of which sugars (g)29.64.1
Fibre (g)6.30.9
Protein (g)5.80.8
Salt (g)0.01<0.01

Warning: May contain the occasional un-popped kernel.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

