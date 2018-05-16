Propercorn Sweet Popcorn 6 Snack Packs

Product Description
- Sweet popcorn.
- Fairtrade sugar may be mixed with non-certified sugar on a mass balanced basis, total 29.8%.
- For more information visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing
- Each of our packs has been illustrated by a different artist. They have used their imagination, and distinct style to express the flavour within.
- Find out more at proper.co.uk
- This pack was illustrated by Kellyanna
- Proper. Small word, big ambition.
- My father was a hopeless cook but made the best popcorn. We'd spend hours obsessing over new flavours, delicious ingredients and the magic of popping corn.
- Years later, inspired by the popcorn maker he gave me, PROPER was born.
- We started from humble beginnings, improvising by tossing kernels in a refashioned cement mixer! Now, we continue to do things differently. Making snacks PROPER.
- For us, taste is everything. Take these packs of Sweet popcorn. We tried five different types of sugar before choosing Fairtrade raw cane sugar to coat our hand-popped, butterfly corn.
- It's popcorn, done properly.
- I hope you love it.
- Cassandra
- Fairtrade
- 65 kcal per serve
- 1946 kJ / 464 kcal per 100g
- Natural seasoning
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegans
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 84G
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Corn (54%), Raw Cane Sugar, Rapeseed Oil
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that handles Milk.
Warnings
- Warning: May contain the occasional un-popped kernel.
Name and address
- PROPER,
- 41 Wenlock Road,
- London,
- N1 7SG.
Net Contents
6 x 14g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 14g
|Energy (kJ)
|1946
|272
|(kcal)
|464
|65
|Fat (g)
|18.5
|2.6
|of which saturates (g)
|2.1
|0.3
|Carbohydrate (g)
|65.5
|9.2
|of which sugars (g)
|29.6
|4.1
|Fibre (g)
|6.3
|0.9
|Protein (g)
|5.8
|0.8
|Salt (g)
|0.01
|<0.01
Safety information
