Cow & Gate Follow On Milk 6-12 Months 1.2Kg

Product Description
- Cow & Gate F/On Milk 6-12 Months 1.2kg
- Our specialist baby advisors and experienced mums are here to talk and ready to help whenever you need them.
- We are devoted to providing you and your baby our very best. We don't produce for any supermarket own-label brands.
- No artificial preservatives*
- *As per legislation for all Follow-on formula
- Vitamin D & Calcium for normal bone development
- Iron to support normal cognitive development
- What's next?
- Starting to toddle? Now your little one is turning one and getting even more active, they might need more of some key nutrients. That's why Cow & Gate Growing-up milk from 1 to 2 years is nutritionally tailored, with calcium to support normal bone development as part of a balanced diet.
- At Cow & Gate, we believe little ones should grow and develop at their own pace and we're here to support you on your journey.
- That's why Cow & Gate Follow-on milk is enriched with key nutrients to support your little one's nutritional needs. Helping to complement their varied, balanced weaning diet, right up until they turn 1 year old.
- Ready when they are!
- When you are on the go, why not try our ready-to-use milks? No preparation needed, just pour it straight into your little one's sterilised beaker.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Contents may settle in transit.
- Iron, calcium, vitamin D and omega-3
- Complements a weaning diet
- Pack size: 1.2KG
- Vitamin D & calcium for normal bone development
- Iron to support normal cognitive development
Information
Ingredients
Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Sunflower Oil), Skimmed Milk, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Demineralised Whey (from Milk), Whey Concentrate (from Milk), Whey Protein (from Milk), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Calcium Phosphate, Fish Oil, Potassium Chloride, Sodium Citrate, Magnesium Hydrogen Phosphate, Choline Chloride, Vitamin C, Potassium Citrate, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Magnesium Chloride, Taurine, Inositol, Iron Sulphate, L-Tryptophan, L-Carnitine, Zinc Sulphate, Cytidine 5'Monophosphate, Uridine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Adenosine 5'-Monophosphate, Inosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Vitamin E, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Guanosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin A, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Potassium Iodide, Folic Acid, Manganese Sulphate, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin K1, Vitamin D3, Biotin, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya
Storage
Store powder in a cool, dry place. Do not refrigerate.Best before: see base of box.
Produce of
Manufactured in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation
- How to use this pack
- 1 inside the box are two foil sachets and a scoop to measure the correct amount of powder. For ease, remove one foil sachet from the box and store it until required.
- 2 Open the other sachet with scissors, cutting along the top.
- 3 To close, carefully fold the open end of the foil sachet over. To maintain the best quality, we recommend using a clip** to reseal the sachet.
- **Clip is not included.
- Feeding guide 6-12 months
- Approx. 1 beaker, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.8g): 7, Quantity of water per feed: 210ml, 7 fl oz
- After 6 months, once weaning is established, we recommend giving your baby about 1 pint (500-600ml) per day. Cow & Gate Follow-on milk is specially formulated to help meet the increased nutritional needs of infants from 6 to 12 months. This information is given as a guide only. Consult your healthcare professional if you require more advice.
- Important: Always use the scoop provided, please note the colour of the scoop in this box may change from time to time.
- How to prepare your baby's milk
- Because powdered milks are not sterile, failure to follow instructions may make your baby ill.
- 1 Wash hands and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturer's instructions.
- 2 Boil 1 litre of freshly run water. Leave kettle to cool for 30 minutes and no longer. Measure the required amount of water (refer to feeding guide) into a sterilised beaker. Be careful of scalding. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly boiled water.
- 3 Using the scoop provided, level off the powder with the back of a clean, dry knife. Do not press/heap the powder.
- 4 Add the correct measure of powder to the water. Too many or too few scoops can be harmful. Place the sterilised lid on the beaker and shake immediately, vertically and vigorously for at least 10 seconds, until the powder is dissolved.
- 5 Cool under running tap. Check temperature of feed. Feed immediately.
- Important feeding advice
- Make up each feed as required.
- For hygiene reasons, do not store made-up feeds, discard unfinished feeds as soon as possible, and always within 2 hours.
- Do not heat feeds in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
- Never add extra scoops or anything else to your baby's feed.
- Never leave your baby alone during feeding.
- Use powder within 4 weeks of opening the foil sachet.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important notice
- Breastfeeding is best for babies. Cow & Gate Follow-on milk is only for babies over 6 months, as part of a mixed diet. It should not be used as a breastmilk substitute before 6 months. The decision to start weaning including the use of this product before 6 months should be made only on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care, based on baby's individual needs.
- Dental advice
- Do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.
Recycling info
Bag. Not Yet Recycled Box. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
Return to
- Quality guarantee
- This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory, please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- UK 0800 977 8880
- cgbabyclub.co.uk
- Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
- Block 1,
- Deansgrange Business Park,
Lower age limit
6 Months
Upper age limit
12 Months
Net Contents
2 x 600g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml prepared feed
|%RI**
|Energy
|285 kJ
|-
|68 kcal
|Fat
|3.2 g
|of which, saturates
|1.4 g
|of which, mono-unsaturates
|1.2 g
|of which, polyunsaturates
|0.5 g
|of which, LCPs†
|0.023 g
|-Arachidonic acid (AA)
|0.001 g
|-Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)
|0.017 g
|Carbohydrate
|8.2 g
|of which, sugars
|8.1 g
|of which, lactose
|7.8 g
|of which, polyols
|0.006 g
|-Inositol
|0.006 g
|Fibre
|0.6 g
|of which, GOS°
|0.48 g
|of which, FOS♢
|0.08 g
|Protein
|1.4 g
|Vitamin A
|60 µg
|15%
|Vitamin D3
|1.7 µg
|24%
|Vitamin E
|0.86 mg TE
|17%
|Vitamin K1
|4.5 µg
|38%
|Vitamin C
|8.8 mg
|20%
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.05 mg
|10%
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.14 mg
|20%
|Niacin (B3)
|0.46 mg
|7%
|Vitamin B6
|0.05 mg
|7%
|Folate
|13 µg
|10%
|Vitamin B12
|0.09 µg
|11%
|Biotin
|1.8 µg
|18%
|Pantothenic acid
|0.48 mg
|16%
|Sodium
|23.0 mg
|6%
|Potassium
|7.5 mg
|8%
|Chloride
|52 mg
|10%
|Calcium
|72 mg
|13%
|Phosphorus
|50 mg
|9%
|Magnesium
|7.1 mg
|9%
|Iron
|1.0 mg
|13%
|Zinc
|0.50 mg
|10%
|Copper
|0.054 mg
|11%
|Manganese
|0.005 mg
|<1%
|Fluoride
|≤0.006 mg
|Selenium
|3.1 µg
|16%
|Iodine
|13 µg
|16%
|L-Carnitine
|2.0 mg
|Choline
|15 mg
|Taurine
|5.1 mg
|Non-caloric carbohydrate (GOS°)
|0.2 g
|Nucleotides
|2.4 mg
|Vitamins
|-
|-
|Minerals
|-
|-
|Others
|-
|-
|**% Reference Intake - a guide to the amount of vitamins and minerals needed per day for infants and young children
|-
|-
|†Long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids
|-
|-
|°Galacto-oligosaccharides
|-
|-
|♢Fructo-oligosaccharides
|-
|-
Safety information
