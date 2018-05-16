Ashton & Parsons Teething Gel 10Ml
New
Product Description
- Teething Gel
- Ashton and Parsons Teething Gel is intended to be used in the oral cavity for relieving the discomfort and pain associated with teething:eruption of a tooth.
- Ashton & Parsons® Teething Gel rapidly forms an invisible film which helps to protect gums from the pain and discomfort associated with teething. During use the applicator, equipped with silicone bristles, gently massages the gums. Ashton & Parsons® Teething Gel contains Aloe Vera and is also lactose, sugar, alcohol and local anaesthetic free.
- For teething pain relief
- Contains aloe vera
- Rapidly forms a barrier to help relieve teething pain
- Lactose & sugar free
- Gum massaging applicator
- Pack size: 10ML
- Sugar free
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP), Maltodextrin, Propylene Glycol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Aloe Barbadensis, Xanthan Gum, Banana Flavour, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Hyaluronate, Xylitol, Cetylpyridinium Chloride, Glycyrrhetinic Acid, Crocus Sativus
Allergy Information
- Free From: Lactose
Preparation and Usage
- Instruction for Use
- Apply a pea sized amount of the product to the affected area and gently massage gums with the applicator. In infants, apply preferably after meals and before baby's sleep to promote film build up and prolong pain relief. Use 3-4 times a day as needed. Return cap to the top of the applicator after each application. See leaflet before using the product.
Warnings
- CAUTION: This medical device is not a toy. NEVER leave it in the hands of a child to avoid risk of choking.
- Each Ashton & Parsons® Teething Gel tube should be used in a single patient to avoid cross contamination of the applicator and gel. The use of Ashton & Parsons® Teething Gel is contraindicated for patients with a history of hypersensitivity to any of the ingredients. If you're pregnant ask a doctor before using the product on yourself.
Distributor address
- Alliance Pharmaceuticals Limited,
- Avonbridge House,
- Bath Road,
- Chippenham Wiltshire,
- SN15 2BB,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- Alliance Pharmaceuticals Limited,
- Avonbridge House,
- Bath Road,
- Chippenham Wiltshire,
- SN15 2BB,
- United Kingdom.
Lower age limit
3 Months
Net Contents
10ml
Safety information
CAUTION: This medical device is not a toy. NEVER leave it in the hands of a child to avoid risk of choking. Each Ashton & Parsons® Teething Gel tube should be used in a single patient to avoid cross contamination of the applicator and gel. The use of Ashton & Parsons® Teething Gel is contraindicated for patients with a history of hypersensitivity to any of the ingredients. If you're pregnant ask a doctor before using the product on yourself.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020