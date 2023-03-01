We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bassetts Adults Multivitamins Raspberry & Pomegranate Flavoured 60S

5(1)
Raspberry & Pomegranate flavoured multivitamin food supplement pastilles with sweeteners.Discover more at www.bassettsvitamins.co.uk
Soft & Chewy - All in OneNo added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugarsThis tasty soft and chewy multivitamin is tailored with a balance of nutrients. For everyday health, it contains nutrients to support the health of adults, including Vitamin C to support the immune system, and Vitamin B6 to release energy from food and to support the balance of hormonal activity. After all, delicious vitamins needn't be just for kids.Vitality - Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) & Vitamins B6 & B12 help to reduce tiredness & fatigue & contribute to the release of energy from foodWellbeing - Vitamins B6 & B12 support normal psychological functionNervous System - Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) & Vitamins B6 & B12 help support the working of the nervous systemEyes - Vitamin A helps support healthy visionHormone Balance - Vitamin B6 supports balance of hormonal activityTeeth - Vitamin D helps support healthy teethImmune System - Vitamin C helps support the immune systemSkin - Vitamin A helps support healthy skin, Vitamin C helps collagen formation for healthy skin & Vitamin E is an antioxidant as it contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stressBones & Muscles - Vitamin D helps absorption of Calcium & helps support healthy bones & muscle function
Natural flavours or colours
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) & Vitamins B6 & B12 help to reduce tiredness & fatigue & contribute to the release of energy from foodVitamins B6 & B12 support normal psychological functionRiboflavin (Vitamin B2) & Vitamins B6 & B12 help support the working of the nervous systemVitamin A helps support healthy visionVitamin B6 supports balance of hormonal activityVitamin D helps support healthy teethVitamin C helps support the immune systemVitamin A helps support healthy skin, Vitamin C helps collagen formation for healthy skin & Vitamin E is an antioxidant as it contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stressVitamin D helps absorption of Calcium & helps support healthy bones & muscle function
No added sugar

Ingredients

Sweeteners (Maltitol Syrup, Sorbitol, Sucralose), Gelatine (Bovine), Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Colour (Anthocyanin), Acid (Malic Acid), Raspberry Flavouring, Glazing Agent [Vegetable Oil (Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Sunflower Oil), Carnauba Wax], Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Vitamin A, Vitamin B6, Pomegranate Flavouring, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12

Produce of

Made with care in the UK - Maltitol not from UK

Net Contents

60 x Multivitamins

Preparation and Usage

Suggested daily intake:One pastille daily.Do not exceed the suggested daily intake.

Lower age limit

12 Years

