Bassetts Adults Multivitamins Raspberry & Pomegranate Flavoured 60S

Raspberry & Pomegranate flavoured multivitamin food supplement pastilles with sweeteners. Discover more at www.bassettsvitamins.co.uk

Soft & Chewy - All in One No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars This tasty soft and chewy multivitamin is tailored with a balance of nutrients. For everyday health, it contains nutrients to support the health of adults, including Vitamin C to support the immune system, and Vitamin B6 to release energy from food and to support the balance of hormonal activity. After all, delicious vitamins needn't be just for kids. Vitality - Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) & Vitamins B6 & B12 help to reduce tiredness & fatigue & contribute to the release of energy from food Wellbeing - Vitamins B6 & B12 support normal psychological function Nervous System - Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) & Vitamins B6 & B12 help support the working of the nervous system Eyes - Vitamin A helps support healthy vision Hormone Balance - Vitamin B6 supports balance of hormonal activity Teeth - Vitamin D helps support healthy teeth Immune System - Vitamin C helps support the immune system Skin - Vitamin A helps support healthy skin, Vitamin C helps collagen formation for healthy skin & Vitamin E is an antioxidant as it contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress Bones & Muscles - Vitamin D helps absorption of Calcium & helps support healthy bones & muscle function

Natural flavours or colours

No added sugar

Ingredients

Sweeteners (Maltitol Syrup, Sorbitol, Sucralose), Gelatine (Bovine), Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Colour (Anthocyanin), Acid (Malic Acid), Raspberry Flavouring, Glazing Agent [Vegetable Oil (Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Sunflower Oil), Carnauba Wax], Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Vitamin A, Vitamin B6, Pomegranate Flavouring, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12

Produce of

Made with care in the UK - Maltitol not from UK

Net Contents

60 x Multivitamins

Preparation and Usage

Suggested daily intake: One pastille daily. Do not exceed the suggested daily intake.

Lower age limit

12 Years