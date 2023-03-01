Bassetts Adults Multivitamins Raspberry & Pomegranate Flavoured 60S

Raspberry & Pomegranate flavoured multivitamin food supplement pastilles with sweeteners.Discover more at www.bassettsvitamins.co.uk
Soft & Chewy - All in OneNo added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugarsThis tasty soft and chewy multivitamin is tailored with a balance of nutrients. For everyday health, it contains nutrients to support the health of adults, including Vitamin C to support the immune system, and Vitamin B6 to release energy from food and to support the balance of hormonal activity. After all, delicious vitamins needn't be just for kids.Vitality - Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) & Vitamins B6 & B12 help to reduce tiredness & fatigue & contribute to the release of energy from foodWellbeing - Vitamins B6 & B12 support normal psychological functionNervous System - Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) & Vitamins B6 & B12 help support the working of the nervous systemEyes - Vitamin A helps support healthy visionHormone Balance - Vitamin B6 supports balance of hormonal activityTeeth - Vitamin D helps support healthy teethImmune System - Vitamin C helps support the immune systemSkin - Vitamin A helps support healthy skin, Vitamin C helps collagen formation for healthy skin & Vitamin E is an antioxidant as it contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stressBones & Muscles - Vitamin D helps absorption of Calcium & helps support healthy bones & muscle function
Natural flavours or colours
No added sugar
Ingredients
Sweeteners (Maltitol Syrup, Sorbitol, Sucralose), Gelatine (Bovine), Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Colour (Anthocyanin), Acid (Malic Acid), Raspberry Flavouring, Glazing Agent [Vegetable Oil (Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Sunflower Oil), Carnauba Wax], Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Vitamin A, Vitamin B6, Pomegranate Flavouring, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12
Produce of
Made with care in the UK - Maltitol not from UK
Net Contents
60 x Multivitamins
Preparation and Usage
Suggested daily intake:One pastille daily.Do not exceed the suggested daily intake.
Lower age limit
12 Years