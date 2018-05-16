Friels Vintage Cider 4 X 330Ml

Product Description
- Vintage Cider 7.4%
- The ultimate in cider indulgence. With the first-press of Herefordshire apples at the heart and soul of Friels including (Red Falstaff, Katy & Windsor varieties); our award-winning Vintage cider provides a gloriously fresh taste at a higher ABV to carry through the intense flavour of the apples to its highest possible potential.
- 4 x 2.4 UK Units per can
- drinkaware.co.uk
- Widely Recycled
- Expertly crafted in small batches
- Naturally gluten free
- Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
- Pack size: 1320ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites for freshness.
ABV
7.4% vol
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best before end: see base of can.For vintage year see base.
Number of uses
This can contains 1 serving
Name and address
- Friels Cider,
- Cool Apple Ltd,
- PO Box 1091,
- Cheltenham,
- Gloucestershire,
- GL50 9LN,
Return to
- UK.
- www.Frielscider.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 330ml ℮
