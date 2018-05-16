By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Friels Vintage Cider 4 X 330Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Friels Vintage Cider 4 X 330Ml
£ 5.00
£3.79/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Vintage Cider 7.4%
  • Follow: FrielsCider
  • Instagram
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • The ultimate in cider indulgence. With the first-press of Herefordshire apples at the heart and soul of Friels including (Red Falstaff, Katy & Windsor varieties); our award-winning Vintage cider provides a gloriously fresh taste at a higher ABV to carry through the intense flavour of the apples to its highest possible potential.
  • 4 x 2.4 UK Units per can
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Widely Recycled
  • Expertly crafted in small batches
  • Naturally gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1320ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites for freshness.

ABV

7.4% vol

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before end: see base of can.For vintage year see base.

Number of uses

This can contains 1 serving

Name and address

  • Friels Cider,
  • Cool Apple Ltd,
  • PO Box 1091,
  • Cheltenham,
  • Gloucestershire,
  • GL50 9LN,

Return to

  • Friels Cider,
  • Cool Apple Ltd,
  • PO Box 1091,
  • Cheltenham,
  • Gloucestershire,
  • GL50 9LN,
  • UK.
  • www.Frielscider.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Ripe Bananas 5 Pack

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.89
£0.18/each

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here