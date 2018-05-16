Di Martino Mini Gnocchi Pecorino Cheese 500G

Product Description
- Little dumplings made from wheat flour, dried potato and Pecorino cheese.
- Perfect for cacio e pepe
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Wheat Flour 29%, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Dried Potato 2%, Pecorino Cheese 2% (Sheep Milk, Salt, Rennet), Natural Flavouring (Milk), Salt, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Turmeric, Paprika Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Cooking Instructions
Boil
Instructions: Add the Mini Gnocchi to a large pot of boiling water, stir and cook for 2-3 minutes or until the Mini Gnocchi rise to the surface, drain well and serve immediately with your favourite sauce.
Hob
Instructions: Allow approximately 250g per person.
Stir Fry
Instructions: Melt 70g of butter in a non-stick pan, pour 500g of Mini Gnocchi and cook for 4 minutes over medium heat. Raise the heat and cook for another 2 minutes until desired browning. Stir occasionally and serve immediately.
Produce of
Product of Italy
Number of uses
2-3 Servings
Name and address
- Pastificio Di Martino Gaetano & F.lli S.p.A.,
- Via Castellammare 82,
- 80054 Gragnano (NA),
- Italy.
- Via S. Orsola,
- 2/A 42015 Correggio (RE),
Return to
- Pastificio Di Martino Gaetano & F.lli S.p.A.,
- Via Castellammare 82,
- 80054 Gragnano (NA),
- Italy.
- Via S. Orsola,
- 2/A 42015 Correggio (RE),
- Italy.
- www.pastadimartino.it
- info@pastadimartino.it
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g of product
|Energy
|759 kJ/179kcal
|Fat
|1,0g
|of which saturates
|0,6g
|Carbohydrate
|38g
|of which sugars
|<0,5g
|Fibre
|1,4g
|Protein
|3,8g
|Salt
|1,5g
