Fred & Flo 56 Biodegradable Extra Sensitive Wipes

- "I love these plant-based wipes, Flo
- They're biodegradable, did you know?
- So they're kinder to the planet - hooray!
- And keep our bottoms clean all day"
- 56 extra sensitive wipes.
- Wipes made from 100% plant based fibres from renewable and sustainable sources.
- Specially developed for sensitive and extra delicate skin, they are also suitable for babies who may be prone to eczema. Formulated to be as mild as cotton wool and water as they are made with 99% pure water and free from alcohol and fragrance. Paediatrician and dermatologically approved. Hypoallergenic, developed to minimise allergic potential.
- Do Not Flush
- PEFC - PEFC/16-33-1862
- Bag - Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores - Check Locally Kerbside
- Kind and gentle like cotton wool and water
- Made from 100% plant based fibres
- Fragrance & alcohol free
- 99% purified water
- Suitable from 0+ months
- Dermatologically approved
- Suitable for vegans
Aqua, Sodium Gluconate, Sodium Benzoate, Myristamidopropyl PG-Dimonium Chloride Phosphate, Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid
Produced and packed in the U.K.
- Care instructions
- Ideal for: meal times, play times, out and about, the whole family.
- Directions for use
- Peel back the label and pull the first wipe through the opening and you're ready to deal with anything and everything. Each wipe pops up from the pack so it's easy to remove one at a time - useful when you have only one hand free. Reseal the label after use to keep the remaining wipes moist. Do not flush wipes down the toilet, dispose of with normal household waste.
- Warning
- Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with eyes. If this does occur rinse well with running water.
- Produced and packed for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
56 x Wipes
