Youngs Chip Shop Lighter 2 Large Cod Fillets 220G

- Energy923kJ 221kcal11%
- Fat13.3g19%
- Saturates1.2g6%
- Sugars0.5g<1%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 996kJ
Product Description
- Formed Cod Fillets in Batter
- Responsibly sourced fish for life®
- Our fish for life® programme makes sure all our fish is responsibly sourced. To see how we do the right things to conserve fish for future generations visit www.youngsseafood.co.uk
- 45% less saturated fat*
- Young's Chip Shop Lighter Large Cod Fillets are the perfect way to enjoy the authentic taste of the chippy, with *45% less saturated fat than our standard Chip Shop Large Cod Fillets and the same great Chip Shop taste. It's out unique crisp, bubbly batter that makes us...
- The Nations Favourite!
- PF3409
- In our crisp bubbly batter
- Pack size: 220G
Information
Ingredients
Cod Fillet (54%) (Fish), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Palm Fat, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents: Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate, Maize Flour, Mustard Flour, Dextrose, Wheat Gluten, Dried Skimmed Milk, Flavouring (contains Mustard), Sunflower Oil, Colours: Curcumin, Capsanthin, Spices
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk, Mustard, Wheat
Storage
Keep frozenStore at -18°C or below. De not re-freeze once defrosted.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Our Lighter Cod fillets are best oven baked straight from your freezer. Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
20 mins to oven bake
230°C/Fan 200°C/Gas Mark 8
Pre-heat the oven. Remove all packaging. Place product on a wire rack over a deep baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 20 minutes.
Caution! Care should be taken when removing the tray from the oven as it may contain hot oil.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Young's,
- PO Box 51,
- Grimsby,
- DN31 3TJ.
Return to
- Contact us:
- Young's,
- PO Box 51,
- Grimsby,
- DN31 3TJ.
- Freephone UK - 0800 496 8647
- Republic of Ireland - 1800 509 304
Net Contents
220g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g oven baked contains
|Each fillet oven baked contains
|% RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|996kJ
|923kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|239kcal
|221kcal
|11%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|14.4g
|13.3g
|19%
|70g
|(of which saturates)
|1.3g
|1.2g
|6%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|14.2g
|13.2g
|(of which sugars)
|0.6g
|0.5g
|<1%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.9g
|Protein
|12.6g
|11.7g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.9g
|15%
|6g
|Pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
