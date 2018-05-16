Bombay Sapphire Gin & Tonic 250ml
Product Description
- Flavoured Alcoholic Drink (with 16% Gin).
- Bombay Sapphire® & Tonic. Discover bar quality wherever you are.
- Whatever the occasion, whether it's al-fresco events, relaxing at home, entertaining friends or on the move, the pre-mix is skilfully crafted to showcase the signature juniper and citrus notes of Bombay Sapphire® gin. Delivering against the promise of quality, there are also absolutely no artificial flavours or colours added to the final product.
- Bombay Sapphire & Tonic. Created with vapour infused London Dry Gin
- Skilfully crafted to showcase the signature juniper and citrus notes of Bombay Sapphire gin
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Alcohol Units
1.6
ABV
6.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before End: See Base of Can
Preparation and Usage
- Best served over ice with a slice of lime
- Bombay Sapphire® & Tonic is best enjoyed cold, straight from the fridge and poured over ice with a refreshing squeeze of lime.
Recycling info
Can. Recyclable
Name and address
- The Bombay Sapphire Distillery,
- Laverstoke Mill,
- Laverstoke,
- Hampshire,
- RG28 7NR,
- UK.
Return to
- BM Ltd,
- Kings Worthy,
- Winchester,
- Hampshire,
- SO23 7TW,
- England.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
250ml ℮
