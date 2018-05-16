By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bombay Sapphire Gin & Tonic 250ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Bombay Sapphire Gin & Tonic 250ml
£ 2.50
£10.00/litre

New

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Flavoured Alcoholic Drink (with 16% Gin).
  • Bombay Sapphire® & Tonic. Discover bar quality wherever you are.
  • Whatever the occasion, whether it's al-fresco events, relaxing at home, entertaining friends or on the move, the pre-mix is skilfully crafted to showcase the signature juniper and citrus notes of Bombay Sapphire® gin. Delivering against the promise of quality, there are also absolutely no artificial flavours or colours added to the final product.
  • Bombay Sapphire & Tonic. Created with vapour infused London Dry Gin
  • Skilfully crafted to showcase the signature juniper and citrus notes of Bombay Sapphire gin
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Alcohol Units

1.6

ABV

6.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End: See Base of Can

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served over ice with a slice of lime
  • Bombay Sapphire® & Tonic is best enjoyed cold, straight from the fridge and poured over ice with a refreshing squeeze of lime.

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • The Bombay Sapphire Distillery,
  • Laverstoke Mill,
  • Laverstoke,
  • Hampshire,
  • RG28 7NR,
  • UK.

Return to

  • The Bombay Sapphire Distillery,
  • Laverstoke Mill,
  • Laverstoke,
  • Hampshire,
  • RG28 7NR,
  • UK.
  • BM Ltd,
  • Kings Worthy,
  • Winchester,
  • Hampshire,
  • SO23 7TW,
  • England.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here