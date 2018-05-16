Cow & Gate First Infant Milk 1.2Kg Big Pack

Product Description
- Cow & Gate First Infant Mlk 1.2kg Big Pack
- Our specialist baby advisors and experienced mums are here to talk and ready to help whenever you need them.
- For information on Halal, visit our website.
- Contains DHA (Omega-3)*
- *As required by the legislation for all infant formula
- Nutritionally complete**
- **Cow & Gate First infant milk is a nutritionally complete breastmilk substitute, suitable as the sole source of nutrition from birth and as part of a weaning diet from 6 months to 12 months.
- Contains DHA (Omega-3 LCPs) as required by the legislation for all infant formula.
- What's next?
- Starting to chew? When they start their weaning journey, your little one's needs will change. Cow & Gate Follow-on milk is enriched with key nutrients for your baby, as part of their varied, balanced weaning diet from 6 months.
- At Cow & Gate, we believe love and care can help when looking after your little one and we're here for you on your journey.
- Have you tried our ready-to-use milk?
- No preparation needed, just pour our ready-to-use milk straight into your little one's sterilised bottle.
- We are devoted to providing you and your baby our very best. We don't produce for any supermarket own-label brands.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Contents may settle in transit.
- Green Dot
- Cow & Gate® is a registered trade mark.
- Breastmilk substitute
- For combination and bottle fed babies
- Pack size: 1.2KG
Information
Ingredients
Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Sunflower Oil), Skimmed Milk, Demineralised Whey (from Milk), Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Whey Concentrate (from Milk), Whey Protein (from Milk), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Calcium Phosphate, Fish Oil, Potassium Chloride, Oil from Mortierella Alpina, Sodium Citrate, Choline Chloride, Vitamin C, Magnesium Hydrogen Phosphate, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Inositol, Taurine, Potassium Citrate, Magnesium Chloride, Iron Sulphate, L-Carnitine, Zinc Sulphate, Vitamin E, Uridine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Cytidine 5'-Monophosphate, Adenosine 5'-Monophosphate, Pantothenic Acid, Inosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Niacin, Guanosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin A, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Potassium Iodide, Folic Acid, Sodium Selenite, Manganese Sulphate, Vitamin K1, Vitamin D3, Biotin, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya
Storage
Store powder in a cool, dry place. Do not refrigerate.Best before: see base of box.
Produce of
Manufactured in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- How to use this pack
- 1 inside the box are two foil sachets and a scoop to measure the correct amount of powder. For ease, remove one foil sachet from the box and store it until required.
- 2 Open the other sachet with scissors, cutting along the top.
- 3 To close, carefully fold the open end of the foil sachet over. To maintain the best quality, we recommend using a clip** to reseal the sachet.
- **Clip is not included.
- Feeding guide 0-12 months
- Approx. age: Up to 2 weeks, Approx. weight: 3.5kg, 7 3/4lb, Preparation for single feeds: No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g): 3, Quantity of water per feed: 90ml, 3fl.oz, Number of feeds per 24 hours: 6
- Approx. age: 2-4 weeks, Approx. weight: 3.9kg, 8 1/2lb, Preparation for single feeds: No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g): 4, Quantity of water per feed: 120ml, 4fl.oz, Number of feeds per 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age: 4-8 weeks, Approx. weight: 4.7kg, 10 1/2lb, Preparation for single feeds: No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g): 5, Quantity of water per feed: 150ml, 5fl.oz, Number of feeds per 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age: 8-12 weeks, Approx. weight: 5.4kg, 12lb, Preparation for single feeds: No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g): 6, Quantity of water per feed: 180ml, 6fl.oz, Number of feeds per 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age: 3-4 months, Approx. weight: 6.2kg, 13 3/4lb, Preparation for single feeds: No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g): 6, Quantity of water per feed: 180ml, 6fl.oz, Number of feeds per 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age: 4-5 months, Approx. weight: 6.9kg, 15 1/4lb, Preparation for single feeds: No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g): 7, Quantity of water per feed: 210ml, 7fl.oz, Number of feeds per 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age: 5-6 months, Approx. weight: 7.6kg, 16 3/4lb, Preparation for single feeds: No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g): 7, Quantity of water per feed: 210ml, 7fl.oz, Number of feeds per 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age: 7-12 months, Approx. weight: - kg, - lb, Preparation for single feeds: No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6g): 7, Quantity of water per feed: 210ml, 7fl.oz, Number of feeds per 24 hours: 3
- Assumes weaning at 6 months. Your baby may need more or less than the feeding guide above. This information is given as a guide only. Consult your healthcare professional if you require more advice.
- Important: always use the scoop provided, please note the colour of the scoop in this pack may change from time to time.
- How to prepare your baby's milk
- Because powdered milks are not sterile, failure to follow instructions may make your baby ill.
- 1 Wash hands and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturer's instructions.
- 2 Boil 1 litre of freshly run water. Leave kettle to cool for 30 minutes and no longer. Measure the required amount of water (refer to feeding guide) into a sterilised bottle. Be careful of scalding. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly boiled water.
- 3 Using the scoop provided, level off the powder with the back of a clean, dry knife. Do not press/heap the powder.
- 4 Add the correct measure of powder to the water. Too many or too few scoops can be harmful. Place the sterilised teat and cap on the bottle and shake immediately, vertically and vigorously for at least 10 seconds., until the powder is dissolved.
- 5 Cool under running tap. Check temperature of feed. Feed immediately.
- Important feeding advice
- Make up each feed as required.
- For hygiene reasons, do not store made-up feeds, discard unfinished feeds as soon as possible, and always within 2 hours.
- Do not heat feeds in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
- Never add extra scoops or anything else to your baby's feed.
- Never leave your baby alone during feeding.
- Use powder within 4 weeks of opening the foil sachet.
Warnings
- Important notice
- Breastfeeding is best for babies. Cow & Gate First infant milk should only be used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care.
- Dental advice
- When bottle feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.
Recycling info
Bag. Not Yet Recycled Box. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Nutricia Ltd,
- White Horse Business Park,
- Trowbridge,
- Wiltshire,
- BA14 0XQ.
Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
Return to
- Quality guarantee
- This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory, please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- Nutricia Ltd,
- White Horse Business Park,
- Trowbridge,
- Wiltshire,
- BA14 0XQ.
- UK 0800 977 8880
- cgbabyclub.co.uk
Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
- Block 1,
- Deansgrange Business Park,
Net Contents
2 x 600g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml prepared feed
|Energy
|276 kJ
|-
|66 kcal
|Fat
|3.4 g
|of which, saturates
|1.5 g
|of which, mono-unsaturates
|1.3 g
|of which, polyunsaturates
|0.6 g
|of which, LCPs†
|0.038 g
|-Arachidonic acid (AA)
|0.017 g
|-Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)
|0.017 g
|Carbohydrate
|7.4 g
|of which, sugars
|7.3 g
|of which, lactose
|7.0 g
|of which, polyols
|0.007 g
|-Inostiol
|0.007 g
|Fibre
|0.6 g
|of which, GOS°
|0.48 g
|of which, FOS♢
|0.08 g
|Protein
|1.3 g
|of which, whey
|0.8 g
|of which, casein
|0.5 g
|Vitamin A
|58 µg
|Vitamin D3
|1.65 µg
|Vitamin E
|1.2 mg TE
|Vitamin K1
|4.4 µg
|Vitamin C
|92 mg
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.06 mg
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.14 mg
|Niacin (B3)
|0.43 mg
|Vitamin B6
|0.05 mg
|Folate
|13 µg
|Vitamin B12
|0.09 µg
|Biotin
|1.8 µg
|Pantothenic acid
|0.53 mg
|Sodium
|21.9 mg
|Potassium
|71 mg
|Chloride
|52 mg
|Calcium
|61 mg
|Phosphorus
|42 mg
|Magnesium
|5.4 mg
|Iron
|0.53 mg
|Zinc
|0.48 mg
|Copper
|0.052 mg
|Manganese
|0.003 mg
|Fluoride
|≤0.006 mg
|Selenium
|3.0 µg
|Iodine
|13 µg
|L-Carnitine
|2.1 mg
|Choline
|22 mg
|Taurine
|5.3 mg
|Non-caloric carbohydrate (GOS°)
|0.2 g
|Nucleotides
|2.3 mg
|Vitamins
|-
|Minerals
|-
|Others
|-
|†Long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids
|-
|°Galacto-oligosaccharides
|-
|♢Fructo-oligosaccharides
|-
Safety information
Important notice Breastfeeding is best for babies. Cow & Gate First infant milk should only be used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care. Dental advice When bottle feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.
