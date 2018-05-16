Durex Naturals Intimate Gel Extra Sensitive 100Ml

Product Description
- Did You Know?
- The amount of natural lubrication varies throughout the menstrual cycle meaning the way sex feels can change. Natural lubrication will be highest around ovulation when oestrogen levels peak. During the remaining part of the cycle you may feel a bit drier but just a little bit of lube can work wonders.
- It's Only Natural
- Extra sensitive lube that soothes discomfort and is made with 100% natural ingredients.
- What's more: it is pH-friendly, dermatologically tested and free from artificial fragrances colourants and parabens.
- Certified under 93/42/EEC by SGS CE1639 to ease symptoms of vaginal dryness. Non-medical uses have not been evaluated.
- Green Dot
- Durex is a trademark of the Reckitt Benckiser Group
- 100% natural ingredients
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Propanediol, Xanthan Gum, Benzoic Acid, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Potassium Lactate, Lactic Acid
Storage
Keep in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Use within 6 months of opening.
Preparation and Usage
- Before You Get Started
- Fine for vaginal, anal and oral sex, and for use with natural rubber latex and polyisoprene condoms.
- To Get Started
- Flick cap open and squeeze gently to apply. If using with condom then just smooth over when it's already on.
Warnings
- JUST A FEW WARNINGS
- Use as directed. This is not a contraceptive, doesn't contain spermicide and may slow sperm down. Avoid contact with eyes, broken skin or wounds. If you experience irritation stop use. Consult your doctor if irritation continues, you experience persistent vaginal dryness, are pregnant or breast-feeding. Keep out of the reach of children.
Name and address
Return to
- UK Careline: 0333 2005 345
- ROI Careline: 01 630 5429
Net Contents
100ml ℮
Safety information
