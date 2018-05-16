Tesco Lemon Mousse 240G (4X60g)

- Energy381kJ 91kcal5%
- Fat4.9g7%
- Saturates3.6g18%
- Sugars8.0g9%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 634kJ / 152kcal
Product Description
- 4 Yogurt based lemon mousse.
- Made with Lemons
- Made with lemons
- Made using British milk
- Pack size: 240g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Yogurt (Milk), Water, Sugar, Whipping Cream (Milk) (10%), Lemon (2%), Glucose Syrup, Lemon Peel (1.5%), Palm Oil, Pork Gelatine, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Emulsifier (Acetic Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Milk Proteins, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Flavouring, Colour (Curcumin).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
Net Contents
4 x 60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pot (60g)
|Energy
|634kJ / 152kcal
|381kJ / 91kcal
|Fat
|8.2g
|4.9g
|Saturates
|6.0g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|15.4g
|9.3g
|Sugars
|13.3g
|8.0g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.2g
|Protein
|3.8g
|2.3g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
