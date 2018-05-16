By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Lemon Mousse 240G (4X60g)

Tesco Lemon Mousse 240G (4X60g)
£ 1.00
£0.42/100g
One pot (60g)
  • Energy381kJ 91kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.9g
    7%
  • Saturates3.6g
    18%
  • Sugars8.0g
    9%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 634kJ / 152kcal

Product Description

  4 Yogurt based lemon mousse.
  Made with Lemons
  • Made with Lemons
  © Tesco 2019. SC0269
  • Made with lemons
  • Made using British milk
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Yogurt (Milk), Water, Sugar, Whipping Cream (Milk) (10%), Lemon (2%), Glucose Syrup, Lemon Peel (1.5%), Palm Oil, Pork Gelatine, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Emulsifier (Acetic Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Milk Proteins, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Flavouring, Colour (Curcumin).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

4 x 60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pot (60g)
Energy634kJ / 152kcal381kJ / 91kcal
Fat8.2g4.9g
Saturates6.0g3.6g
Carbohydrate15.4g9.3g
Sugars13.3g8.0g
Fibre0.4g0.2g
Protein3.8g2.3g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

