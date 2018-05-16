By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Twix Salted Caramel Fingers 9 X 23G

Twix Salted Caramel Fingers 9 X 23G
£ 1.75
£0.85/100g
1 x portion = 23g
  • Energy473kJ 113kcal
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2056kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate (35%) covered caramel (32%) and biscuit (26%), with an extra pinch of salt.
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 207G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour, Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Salt, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Raising Agent (E500), Natural Vanilla Extract

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Hazelnut, Almond, Barley, Oats

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 9, Portion size: 23g

Importer address

  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • GB 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • IE 1890 812 315

Net Contents

9 x 23g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 23g (%*)
Energy 2056kJ473kJ (6%)
-491kcal113kcal (6%)
Fat 24g5.4g (8%)
of which saturates 14g3.2g (16%)
Carbohydrate 65g15g (6%)
of which sugars 49g11g (12%)
Protein 4.3g1.0g (2%)
Salt 0.83g0.19g (3%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

