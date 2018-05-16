Nefeli Buffalo Blue Olives 185G

Product Description
- Halkidiki green olives stuffed with blue cheese
- Greek olives stuffed with spicy blue cheese
- Pack size: 110G
Information
Ingredients
Halkidiki Green Olives Pitted (51%), Sunflower Oil, Blue Cheese (8%) (Cow's Milk, Cheese Culture, Rennet, Salt, P. Roquefortii), Hot Paprika Smoked, Cayenne Pepper, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Stabiliser: Modified Potato Starch, Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts, Celery & Mustard.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate & consume within 14 days.For best before date, see side of lid.
Produce of
Product of Greece
Warnings
- May contain pits and/ or pit fragments.
Name and address
- Medbest S.A.,
- 282, Kifisias Ave.,
- 15232 Halandri,
- Athens-Greece.
Return to
- Medbest S.A.,
- 282, Kifisias Ave.,
- 15232 Halandri,
- Athens-Greece.
Drained weight
110g
Net Contents
185g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g drained
|Energy
|918kJ/223kcal
|Fat
|22g
|of which Saturates
|4.2g
|Carbohydrate
|1.5g
|of which Sugars
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|Protein
|3.4g
|Salt
|3.50g
Safety information
May contain pits and/ or pit fragments.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020