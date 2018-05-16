By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nefeli Buffalo Blue Olives 185G

£ 2.50
£2.28/100g

Product Description

  • Halkidiki green olives stuffed with blue cheese
  • Greek olives stuffed with spicy blue cheese
  • Pack size: 110G

Information

Ingredients

Halkidiki Green Olives Pitted (51%), Sunflower Oil, Blue Cheese (8%) (Cow's Milk, Cheese Culture, Rennet, Salt, P. Roquefortii), Hot Paprika Smoked, Cayenne Pepper, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Stabiliser: Modified Potato Starch, Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Celery & Mustard.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate & consume within 14 days.For best before date, see side of lid.

Produce of

Product of Greece

Warnings

  • May contain pits and/ or pit fragments.

Name and address

  Medbest S.A.,
  282, Kifisias Ave.,
  15232 Halandri,
  Athens-Greece.

Return to

Drained weight

110g

Net Contents

185g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g drained
Energy 918kJ/223kcal
Fat 22g
of which Saturates4.2g
Carbohydrate 1.5g
of which Sugars<0.5g
Fibre 2.6g
Protein 3.4g
Salt 3.50g

Safety information

