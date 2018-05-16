Munchin 6Oz Miracle 360 Eco Trainer Cup

Product Description
- Miracle 360° Cup
- Dentist recommended spoutless Miracle® 360° cup supports normal muscle development in a child's mouth.
Information
Warnings
- WARNING! For your child's safety and health. Always refer to the instruction leaflet enclosed.
- Always use this product with adult supervision. Continous and prolonged sucking of fluids will cause tooth decay. Always check food temperature before feeding. Before first use, clean the product. Top rack dishwasher safe. Do not microwave or use with hot liquids. Do not boil or sterilize. Do not store in direct sunlight. Not suitable for freezing. Before each use, inspect the product. Throw away at the first sign of damage or weakness. Do not let child walk or run while carrying the cup. Do not allow child to play, bit or chew on valve. Do not use with carbonated beverages or pulpy juices. Keep components not in use out of the reach of children. Never attach to cords, ribbons, laces or loose parts of clothing. The child may be strangled. Please read and retain this information for future reference. Remove all packaging components before use. Conforms to EN 14350.
Safety information
WARNING! For your child's safety and health. Always refer to the instruction leaflet enclosed. Always use this product with adult supervision. Continous and prolonged sucking of fluids will cause tooth decay. Always check food temperature before feeding. Before first use, clean the product. Top rack dishwasher safe. Do not microwave or use with hot liquids. Do not boil or sterilize. Do not store in direct sunlight. Not suitable for freezing. Before each use, inspect the product. Throw away at the first sign of damage or weakness. Do not let child walk or run while carrying the cup. Do not allow child to play, bit or chew on valve. Do not use with carbonated beverages or pulpy juices. Keep components not in use out of the reach of children. Never attach to cords, ribbons, laces or loose parts of clothing. The child may be strangled. Please read and retain this information for future reference. Remove all packaging components before use. Conforms to EN 14350.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020