Ricasoli Chianti Docg 750Ml

Ricasoli Chianti Docg 750Ml
£ 12.00
£12.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Brilliant ruby red. Lovely fragrances of ripe fruit and menthol hints invade the nose. Round, pleasant, nice freshness on the mouth. Easy to drink.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Bright ruby red color. Pleasant nose of red fruit with balsamic hints. The entry is fresh, soft and round. Harmonious finish with a pleasant good persistence to the end

Region of Origin

Tuscany

Wine Colour

Red

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Ricasoli

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sangiovese

Vinification Details

  • Overall, we can state that 2018 was a complex harvest due to the climate trends, which tended to be more humid than average in the past, but with excellent summer temperatures and a very dry period in the months of September and October. Thanks to good underground water supplies, the plants never suffered water stress and ripened regularly. The quality of the grapes was of a very high standard, which leads us to hope for a high quality wine.

History

  • Established in the Chianti Classico region at the Castello di Brolio in 1141, Barone Ricasoli is one of the four oldest wine estates in the world.

Regional Information

  • The Ricasoli Estate: The castle and surrounding vineyards account for 230 of this 1,200 hectare estate, the largest in Chianti Classico. Situated between the villages of Gaiole and Castelnuovo Berardenga, this area of outstanding beauty is made up of a variety of landscapes including valleys, hills, oak and chestnut woods and 26 hectares of olive groves. A variety of soils and microclimates are found in this central part of the Chianti area, creating a unique set of growing conditions.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Name and address

  Barone Ricasoli Spa,
  Firenze,
  Italia.

Return to

  • Barone Ricasoli Spa,
  • Firenze,
  • Italia.
  • www.ricasoli.it

Net Contents

750ml ℮

