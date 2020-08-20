Ricasoli Chianti Docg 750Ml
- Brilliant ruby red. Lovely fragrances of ripe fruit and menthol hints invade the nose. Round, pleasant, nice freshness on the mouth. Easy to drink.
- Wine of Italy
- Pack size: 75CL
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Bright ruby red color. Pleasant nose of red fruit with balsamic hints. The entry is fresh, soft and round. Harmonious finish with a pleasant good persistence to the end
Region of Origin
Tuscany
Wine Colour
Red
ABV
13% vol
Producer
Ricasoli
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Sangiovese
Vinification Details
- Overall, we can state that 2018 was a complex harvest due to the climate trends, which tended to be more humid than average in the past, but with excellent summer temperatures and a very dry period in the months of September and October. Thanks to good underground water supplies, the plants never suffered water stress and ripened regularly. The quality of the grapes was of a very high standard, which leads us to hope for a high quality wine.
History
- Established in the Chianti Classico region at the Castello di Brolio in 1141, Barone Ricasoli is one of the four oldest wine estates in the world.
Regional Information
- The Ricasoli Estate: The castle and surrounding vineyards account for 230 of this 1,200 hectare estate, the largest in Chianti Classico. Situated between the villages of Gaiole and Castelnuovo Berardenga, this area of outstanding beauty is made up of a variety of landscapes including valleys, hills, oak and chestnut woods and 26 hectares of olive groves. A variety of soils and microclimates are found in this central part of the Chianti area, creating a unique set of growing conditions.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years
Name and address
- Barone Ricasoli Spa,
- Firenze,
- Italia.
Return to
Net Contents
750ml ℮
