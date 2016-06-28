Sanex Derma Pro Hydrate Dry Skin Shower Cream 450Ml

Life saving!
Myself and partner have been suffering with very dry, irritated and sensitive skin for as long as we can remember. After using numerous fragrance free, chemical free, everything free shower gels and moisturisers, we became acquainted with the Sanex range of incredible products. We started by using the shower gel which is perfect, leaves skin feeling so soft and clean, we just cant get enough! The bath version is great and creates a wonderfully bubbly bath. We now use the whole range including deodorant which is great too! Come summer we used to be sooo irritable with itchy skin and now we cant wait to show off our lovely smooth, irritant free skin all summer long!!
Shower Gel for everyday
We use Sanex Dermo Hypo Allergenic Shower gel everyday as we have very sensitive skin we have to be very careful when using products. Sanex Dermo Hypo Allergenic Shower gel does just what it claims gently cleanses our skin Ð leaving it feeling calm and comfortable. We have recommended the product to several friends who all use it too!!
lovely product
i have really dry skin on my legs and i found bathing in a bath with this product was really good ,it leaves my skin soft and dry free .
Convert
My fiancee is super sensitive so I have had to make accommodations for products we share. Needless to say I don't feel cheated swapping from Sanex zero to the Hypo Allergenic. The same level quality is maintained, lathers beautifully and your feel refreshed afterward. I wish the bath version came in mint or lavender.
good
the is very good and all my family gave it the thumbs up and told loads of theirs friends about it
Does exactly what it says on the bottle!
Started buying Sanex when my son developed mild eczema & use it myself now! Great for sensitive skin _
sanex
this product is very good, skin fells very soft and smells lovely
Sanex, does what it says.
I have tried other products before that make promises to be for sensitive skin and still had trouble with them, with Sanex i have found it to be very good at moisturizing my skin and making me feel very clean at the same time.
sanex dermo shower gel
This product is great because it does not agrievate your skin,love that it still feels indulgent and has a creamy feel to it. I use this everyday as i have full confidence in it not harming my skin really love it.
good
Everything is good about this product. However a gentle fragrance would be nice. I do know that it's hard to find a fragrance that is not going to irritate sensitive skin