Ogx Argan Oil Of Moroccan X/Strenght Oil 100Ml

Warning: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse immediately. Keep away from children.

Store at temperatures above 13°C (55°F). If allowed to freeze, warm to at least 16°C (60°F). Freezing does not alter this product.

Apply a few drops to the palms of the hands and apply to clean towel dried hair before blow drying. If your hair is fine, work the oil through the ends of the hair avoiding the roots.

This powerful, potent hair serum is infused with Argan Oil is the perfect antidote for damaged, coarse hair. Use as on damp hair to help nutrients seep into the hair shaft, and seal in shine.

