Princes Grapefruit Medley 210G

Product Description
- Red, Pink and White broken Grapefruit Segments in Light Syrup
- Real fruit
- Pack size: 85G
Information
Ingredients
Grapefruit (Red, Pink and White in varying proportions), Water, Sugar, Firming Agent: Calcium Chloride
Storage
Store in cool, dry place. Anything left? Pop it in a sealed container in the fridge. Enjoy within 3 days.Best Before End: See can end
Name and address
- Princes Ltd.,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- UK.
Return to
Drained weight
85g
Net Contents
210g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|235kJ/55kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|Of which saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|12.6g
|Of which sugars
|11.6g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|Protein
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.05g
