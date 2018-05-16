Goose Island Matilda Belgian Style Ale 355Ml

Product Description
- Matilda, Belgian Pale Ale Beer
- 1.2 UK Units per bottle
- A rustic, old world
- Refermented with Brettanomyces
- Golden sunrise color
- Dried fruit & clove aroma
- Spicy yeast flavour
- Pack size: 355ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley, Hops, Yeast, Wheat
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Wheat
Alcohol Units
1.2
ABV
7% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Name and address
- Brewed and packaged by:
- Goose Island Beer Co,
- Chicago Il.
Distributor address
- AB InBev UK Ltd,
- EC4A 1EN.
Return to
- AB InBev UK Ltd,
- EC4A 1EN.
- Consumer Helpline: 08702411124
Net Contents
355ml
