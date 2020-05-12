Tesco Finest Heritage Raspberry & Dark Chocolate Roulade 450G
New
- Energy976kJ 232kcal12%
- Fat8.3g12%
- Saturates5.8g29%
- Sugars34.1g38%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1301kJ / 310kcal
Product Description
- Meringue filled with whipped cream, raspberry sauce, raspberries and raspberry pieces, decorated with Belgian dark chocolate drizzle and dark chocolate shavings.
- Sweet raspberry sauce, tangy raspberries and whipped cream hand rolled in crisp meringue and finished with dark chocolate. For the perfect roulade, meringue should be soft on the inside with a crisp outer shell. For the right texture, our expert bakers make this with egg whites and sugar, baked slowly on a low heat. It's then carefully rolled by hand around the fruity filling. The tangy flavour of Heritage raspberries is balanced with the sweetness of raspberry sauce. Raspberry pieces and a thick layer of British cream add great texture. The dessert is finished with a drizzle of rich, intense Belgian dark chocolate and a scattering of chocolate flakes; the perfect pairing for the fruit's tartness.
- Sweet raspberry sauce, tangy raspberries and whipped cream hand rolled in crisp meringue and finished with dark chocolate. For the perfect roulade, meringue should be soft on the inside with a crisp outer shell. Ours is expertly made with egg whites and sugar, then rolled by hand around a filling of tangy Heritage raspberries, sweet raspberry sauce, raspberry pieces and a thick layer of British cream. A drizzle of rich, intense Belgian dark chocolate and a scattering of chocolate flakes is the perfect finish for the tart fruit flavour.
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Whipping Cream (Milk) (28%), Pasteurised Egg White, Heritage Raspberry (14%), Belgian Dark Chocolate (3%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Cornflour, Dark Chocolate Shavings [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Maize Starch, Concentrated Raspberry Juice, Sunflower Oil, White Wine Vinegar.
Belgian Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 54% minimum.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Remove all packaging. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the refrigerator. Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day. Do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
450g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a roulade (75g)
|Energy
|1301kJ / 310kcal
|976kJ / 232kcal
|Fat
|11.1g
|8.3g
|Saturates
|7.7g
|5.8g
|Carbohydrate
|49.5g
|37.1g
|Sugars
|45.4g
|34.1g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Protein
|2.8g
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020