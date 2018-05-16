Sipsmith Sloe Gin 70Cl

Product Description
- Sloe Gin
- Each bottle of this limited edition has been hand crafted with skill, care and an almost fetishistical love. First we distilled our award-winning London Dry Gin in our copper still, which is, and we're a little overexcited about this, the first such still in London for 189 years. Then we left it to rest on wild sloe berries, hand picked in the autumn of 2017. The result is a truly hand made sloe gin, made the way it used to be, the way it should be.
- At Sipsmith we believe that while taking shortcuts might be crafty, doing things properly, that's craft. Every product is lovingly laboured over by our dedicated team of distillers; no regimented processes, no automation, just a craftsman's flair and a passion for things well made. The result is a range of uncompromisingly hand crafted gins, full of character and bursting with flavour
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
Alcohol Units
20.3
ABV
29% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of the U.K.
Name and address
- Distilled by:
- Sipsmith,
- 83 Cranbrook Road,
- London,
- W4 2LJ.
Return to
- Sipsmith,
- 83 Cranbrook Road,
- London,
- W4 2LJ.
- Our doors are always open. Come visit us at the Sipsmith Distillery next time you are in London.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl
