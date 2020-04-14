Strongbow Rose Cider 4 X 440Ml
- Cider.
- For more information visit strongbow.com
- 4 x 1.8 UK Units per can
- Please Enjoy Responsibly
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week
- drinkaware.co.uk
- Widely Recycled
- UK Trade Mark Owner.
- A lightly sparkling rosé cider made with blush-red apples
- No artificial flavours, sweeteners or colours
- Pack size: 1760ML
Water, Apple Juice (from Concentrate), Sugar, Acid: Malic Acid, Colouring Food (Concentrate from Carrot), Antioxidant: Sodium Metabisulphite
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
4.0% vol
Cider/Perry
Ambient
Best Before: See Base.
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
- HP Bulmer Limited.,
- Hereford,
- HR4 0LE.
- HP Bulmer Limited.,
- Hereford,
- HR4 0LE.
- Consumer Careline 0345 303 0351
- ukcustomerservices@strongbow.com
4 x 440ml ℮
|Energy
|182 kJ / 43 kcal
