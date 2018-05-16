By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Light & Free Dairy Free Oat With Vanilla Yogurt 350G

Light & Free Dairy Free Oat With Vanilla Yogurt 350G
£ 2.25
£0.64/100g

New

Product Description

  • Fermented oat product with added calcium, vanilla extract, natural flavourings, live cultures and with sweeteners.
  • Light & Free*
  • *contains over 30% fewer calories than most plant based products
  • Live Free
  • Everyone should be able to express themselves, to live life free.
  • Free to explore, experiment, experience. Without anything stopping you.
  • Our fermented oat-based product- yes, you heard that right- offers a t-oat-ally smooth, creamy and vegan-friendly alternative.
  • 100% dairy-free, 0% fat and no added sugar**.
  • 0% Added sugar**
  • ** contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Lift the lid!
  • Widely Recycled
  • Rinse it & remove label
  • 194 kJ 46 kcal per 100g
  • 100% dairy free
  • 0% fat
  • T-oat-ally smooth and creamy
  • Pack size: 350G

Information

Ingredients

Oat Base (90%) (Water, Oat Syrup), Modified Maize Starch, Starches (Tapioca, Potato), Acacia Gum, Tricalcium Citrate (Calcium), Pea Protein Isolate, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Stabiliser (Carrageenan), Bourbon Vanilla Powder, Natural Vanilla Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Natural Flavourings, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Dairy-Free Cultures (S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus, L. Lactis)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Soy.

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy within 3 days of opening.

Number of uses

This pot contains 3x116g servings

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Danone UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • Danone Ireland Ltd,
  • Block 1,

Return to

  • Danone UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • Free Phone 0808-144-9451
  • Danone Ireland Ltd,
  • Block 1,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,
  • Deansgrange,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • Callsave 1800-949-992
  • Instagram @lightandfreeuk

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g%RI*** per 100g
Energy 194kJ/46kcal2
Fat (g)<0.51
of which saturates (g)<0.1<1
Carbohydrate (g)104
of which sugars (g)1.42
Protein (g)0.61
Salt (g)0.02<1
Calcium (mg)14718
***RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

