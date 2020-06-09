Yo! Sweet Chilli Fries 100G

Product Description
- Sweet Chilli Flavour Corn Snacks
- At YO! we're always thinking up ways to bring the flavours of Japan back to the UK. Based on a classic YO! dish, we've developed these crunchy fries to enjoy whenever you want to sneak in a snack!
- Based on a YO! favourite
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Maize, Sunflower Oil, Sweet Chilli Flavour (Sugar, Salt, Rice Flour, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Flavouring, Parsley, Tomato Powder, Acids: Citric Acid, Malic Acid; Cayenne Extract, Ground Ginger, Colour: Paprika Extract; Ground Fennel Seed, Chilli Powder, Chilli Extract Powder), Dried Potato
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Name and address
- Produced for:
- YO!,
- 95 Farringdon Road,
- London,
- EC1R 3BT,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- YO!,
- 95 Farringdon Road,
- London,
- EC1R 3BT,
- United Kingdom.
- +44 (0)207 8410700
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Per 25g Serving
|% adult RI per 25g Serving
|Energy
|2119kJ/
|530kJ/
|-
|506kcal
|127kcal
|6%
|Fat
|25.8g
|6.5g
|9%
|of which Saturates
|3.0g
|0.7g
|4%
|Carbohydrate
|62.4g
|15.6g
|of which sugars
|6.6g
|1.7g
|2%
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.3g
|Protein
|5.5g
|1.4g
|Salt
|2.03g
|0.51g
|8%
|RI = reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020