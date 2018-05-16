Doom Bar Zero Amber Ale 500ml

Product Description
- Zero Amber Ale.
- At the mouth of the Camel Estuary in Rock, Cornwall, lies the treacherous Doom Bar sandbank, the inspiration for this balanced and moreish amber ale. The sandbank is revered as a formidable nautical challenge that should be approached with respect and navigated with skill.
- Doom Bar Zero is a perfectly balanced beer combining subtle yet complex flavours, Doom Bar Zero is both satisfying and deliciously moreish.
- Aroma: spicy resinous hop, sweet roasted malts.
- Taste: balanced, succulent dried fruit, lightly roasted malt.
- Finish: moreish, subtle bitterness.
- Sharp's Brewery
- We started brewing in Rock in 1994 with an ambition to brew exceptional beer for the enjoyment of all and we remain committed to this philosophy today.
- Our award winning portfolio is united by delicious moreish character and brewed with passion, precision and expertise to ensure every drop is as good as the last.
- Widely recycled
- Brewed in Burtonwood in Partnership with Molson Coors.
- Sharp's and Doom Bar are Registered Trade Marks of Sharp's Brewery Ltd.
- Balanced & moreish
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Sugar, Oats, Hops and Hop Extracts, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Natural Flavours
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Oats
Tasting Notes
Aroma: spicy resinous hop, sweet roasted malts. Taste: balanced, succulent dried fruit, lightly roasted malt. Finish: moreish, subtle bitterness
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best stored in a cool place.For Best Before End: See Bottle Neck.
Preparation and Usage
- Serve: tastes best chilled.
- Food Pairing: great with battered seafood like calamari, grilled white fish or pork, also great with Sunday roasts.
Name and address
- Sharp's Brewery Ltd.,
- Rock,
- Cornwall,
- PL27 6NU.
Return to
Sharp's Brewery Ltd.,
Rock,
Cornwall,
PL27 6NU.
- UK Consumer Helpline: 03457 112244 (Local Rate).
- ROI Consumer Helpline: +44 (0)1283 514170 (ROI calls charged at standard rate to UK).
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml:
|Energy
|56kJ
|-
|13kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|3.2g
|of which sugars
|1.1g
|Protein
|0.1g
|Salt
|<0.1g
