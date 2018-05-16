By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Maryland Cookies & Cream 230G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Maryland Cookies & Cream 230G
£ 1.30
£0.57/100g
Each serving (2 cookies) contains:
  • Energy419 kJ 100 kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.6g
    7%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars6.4g
    7%
  • Salt0.16g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1994 kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate and Cream flavoured cookies containing white chocolate chips.
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter
  • Because we care...
  • We don't add any artificial colours, flavours, sweeteners or preservatives, no hydrogenated fats and no GM ingredients.
  • www.recyclenow.com
  • Burton's Biscuit Co., is a trading name of Burton's Foods Ltd.; Maryland is a registered trade mark of Burton's Foods Limited
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 230G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, White Chocolate Chips (13%) (Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavourings), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavourings, Whey or Whey Derivatives (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from strong light. Once opened, store in an airtight container.For best before end, see front of pack.

Number of uses

Serving size = 2 cookies (21g); Approx. 10 servings per pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.

Return to

  • We'd love to hear from you with comments or suggestions
  • Consumer Services,
  • Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.
  • 0151 676 2352
  • consumer.services@burtonsbiscuits.com
  • www.burtonsbiscuits.com

Net Contents

230g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (2 cookies)*% RI**per servingRI** Adults
Energy 1994 kJ419 kJ5%8400 kJ
Fat 21.9g4.6g7%70g
of which Saturates 11.1g2.3g12%20g
Carbohydrate 63.1g13.2g5%260g
of which Sugars 30.6g6.4g7%90g
Fibre 2.5g0.5g--
Protein 6.2g1.3g3%50g
Salt 0.78g0.16g3%6g
*Servings size = 2 cookies (21g). Approx. 10 servings per pack----
**Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here