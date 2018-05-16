Maryland Cookies & Cream 230G

- Energy419 kJ 100 kcal5%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1994 kJ
Product Description
- Chocolate and Cream flavoured cookies containing white chocolate chips.
- Because we care...
- We don't add any artificial colours, flavours, sweeteners or preservatives, no hydrogenated fats and no GM ingredients.
- Burton's Biscuit Co., is a trading name of Burton's Foods Ltd.; Maryland is a registered trade mark of Burton's Foods Limited
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 230G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, White Chocolate Chips (13%) (Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavourings), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavourings, Whey or Whey Derivatives (Milk)
Allergy Information
- May also contain: Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from strong light. Once opened, store in an airtight container.For best before end, see front of pack.
Number of uses
Serving size = 2 cookies (21g); Approx. 10 servings per pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Burton's Biscuit Co.,
- PO Box 145,
- Birmingham,
- B24 8WR.
Return to
Net Contents
230g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving (2 cookies)*
|% RI**per serving
|RI** Adults
|Energy
|1994 kJ
|419 kJ
|5%
|8400 kJ
|Fat
|21.9g
|4.6g
|7%
|70g
|of which Saturates
|11.1g
|2.3g
|12%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|63.1g
|13.2g
|5%
|260g
|of which Sugars
|30.6g
|6.4g
|7%
|90g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|0.5g
|-
|-
|Protein
|6.2g
|1.3g
|3%
|50g
|Salt
|0.78g
|0.16g
|3%
|6g
|*Servings size = 2 cookies (21g). Approx. 10 servings per pack
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
