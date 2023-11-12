We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ogx Argan Oil Of Morocco Reviving Oil Spray 118Ml

4.5(2)
OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Reviving Oil Spray 118ml
Help your hair to shine with this reviving hair oil spray. An exotic blend with Argan Oil helps to reduce the appearance of split ends and tame fly-away frizz.
Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.
Beauty pure and simple
Pack size: 118ML

Ingredients

Isododecane, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Isopropyl Myristate, Dimethicone, Octyldodecanol, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut/Noix de Coco) Oil, Propylheptyl Caprylate, Argania Spinosa (Argan) Kernel Oil, Tocopherol, Parfum/Fragrance, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone

Produce of

Made in U.S.A. with U.S. and/or imported ingredients

Net Contents

118ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Apply to damp towel dried hair before drying and spritz over dry hair for a light infusion of shimmer and shine. Apply just a few spritzes to clean towel dried hair. If the hair is fine, apply the mist to the palms of the hands first before working through the ends of the hair avoiding the roots. Can also be used sparingly on the ends of the hair as a finisher on dry hair.

