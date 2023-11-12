Ogx Argan Oil Of Morocco Reviving Oil Spray 118Ml

Warning: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse immediately. Keep away from children.

Store at temperatures above 13°C (55°F). If allowed to freeze, warm to at least 16°C (60°F). Freezing does not alter this product.

Apply to damp towel dried hair before drying and spritz over dry hair for a light infusion of shimmer and shine. Apply just a few spritzes to clean towel dried hair. If the hair is fine, apply the mist to the palms of the hands first before working through the ends of the hair avoiding the roots. Can also be used sparingly on the ends of the hair as a finisher on dry hair.

Help your hair to shine with this reviving hair oil spray. An exotic blend with Argan Oil helps to reduce the appearance of split ends and tame fly-away frizz.

