Bear Island East Coast Pale Ale 500Ml
Product Description
- Beer
- A deep gold Pale Ale boasting citrus aromas, light caramel notes and a robust bitterness. Bear Island blends the best of US and British hops and takes its name from the island which once sat within the grounds of Britain's oldest brewer.
- 2.4 UK Units per bottle
- Please Drink Responsibly
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week
- drinkaware.co.uk
- Green Dot
- Boadicea, Amarillo & cascade hops
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley Malt, Glucose Syrup, Hops
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
2.4
ABV
4.8% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before End: See Neck of Bottle
Produce of
Brewed and bottled in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Serve chilled
Name and address
- Brewed and bottled by:
- Shepherd Neame Ltd,
- 17 Court Street,
- Faversham,
- Kent,
- ME13 7AX,
Return to
- Shepherd Neame Ltd,
- 17 Court Street,
- Faversham,
- Kent,
- ME13 7AX,
- England.
- www.shepherdneame.co.uk
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100mL
|Energy
|178 kJ/43 kCal
