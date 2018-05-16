Tesco Thai Green Diced Chicken 350G

- Energy882kJ 209kcal11%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 711kJ
Product Description
- Diced chicken breast in a green Thai style marinade.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Assured Food Standards - Chicken
- A taste of Thailand
- Marinated in Thai green spices, for a quick cook meal
- Freshness & quality
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
Chicken Breast (90%), Sugar, Maize Starch, Spices, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Salt, Herbs, Green Pepper, Flavouring, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Lemon Grass Oil
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Heat a little oil in a frying pan until hot. Fry for 14 minutes, turning frequently.
To make a Thai Green Curry: add 200ml of Tesco Coconut milk to the pan, simmer for 5 minutes or until the required consistency.
Caution
This product contains raw meat.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. The chicken is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer. If the juices are pink, continue cooking until they are clear. Wash hands, utensils and all surfaces after touching raw chicken.
Produce of
Made using British chicken
Preparation and Usage
- Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Caution
- Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Not Yet Recycled
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|When pan fried according to instructions, without added coconut milk Per 100g
|When pan fried according to instructions, without added coconut milk 1/2 of a pack (124g**)
|Energy
|711kJ
|882kJ
|-
|169kcal
|209kcal
|Fat
|4.1g
|5.1g
|of which saturates
|1.1g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|3.9g
|4.8g
|of which sugars
|3.9g
|4.8g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|29.0g
|36.0g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|**When pan fried according to instructions 350g typically weighs 248g
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
