Youngs Gastro 6 Southern Fried Mini Fillets 240G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Youngs Gastro 6 Southern Fried Mini Fillets 240G
£ 3.00
£12.50/kg
Each half pack oven baked contains
  • Energy998kJ 238kcal
    12%
  • Fat10.2g
    15%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars1.1g
    -%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 869kJ

Product Description

  • Formed Basa Mini Fillets in a Southern Fried Coating
  • Responsibly sourced fish for life®
  • Our fish for life® programme makes sure all our fish is responsibly sourced. To see how we do the right things to conserve fish for future generations visit www.youngsseafood.co.uk
  • Our Gastro range is the best way to create your own restaurant experience at home.
  • PF8032
  • Restaurant quality fish
  • 100% fillet
  • Pack size: 240G

Information

Ingredients

Basa Fillet (57%) (Fish), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Wheat Starch, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Onion Powder, Yeast, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Fennel, Flavouring, Paprika, Citric Acid, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper Extract, Nutmeg Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozenStore at -18°C or below Do not re-freeze once defrosted

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Our Southern Fried Basa Mini Fillets are best oven baked straight from your freezer.
Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
18 mins to oven bake - 220°C/Fan 190°C/Gas Mark 7
Pre-heat the oven. Remove all packaging. Place product on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 18 minutes.

Preparation and Usage

  • For the Perfect Evening Meal
  • Try serving these Southern Fried Basa Mini Fillets in a wrap with spicy mayonnaise and crisp iceberg lettuce.
  • Enjoy with a glass of well chilled layer

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.

Return to

  • Here to help!
  • Visit us at...www.youngsseafood.co.uk for FAQ's
  • Email us at...care@youngsseafood.co.uk
  • Call us at...0800 496 8647 Republic of Ireland - 1800 509 304
  • Write to us at...
  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.

Net Contents

240g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g oven baked containsEach half pack oven baked contains% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy 869kJ998kJ8400kJ
-207kcal238kcal12%2000kcal
Fat 8.9g10.2g15%70g
(of which saturates)1.0g1.1g6%20g
Carbohydrate 17.9g20.6g
(of which sugars)1.0g1.1g1%90g
Fibre 1.2g1.4g
Protein 13.3g15.2g
Salt 0.9g1.1g18%6g
Pack contains 2 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ /2000kcal)----

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

