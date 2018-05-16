Youngs Gastro 6 Southern Fried Mini Fillets 240G

- Energy998kJ 238kcal12%
- Fat10.2g15%
- Saturates1.1g6%
- Sugars1.1g-%
- Salt1.1g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 869kJ
Product Description
- Formed Basa Mini Fillets in a Southern Fried Coating
- Responsibly sourced fish for life®
- Our fish for life® programme makes sure all our fish is responsibly sourced. To see how we do the right things to conserve fish for future generations visit www.youngsseafood.co.uk
- Our Gastro range is the best way to create your own restaurant experience at home.
- PF8032
- Restaurant quality fish
- 100% fillet
- Pack size: 240G
Information
Ingredients
Basa Fillet (57%) (Fish), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Wheat Starch, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Onion Powder, Yeast, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Fennel, Flavouring, Paprika, Citric Acid, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper Extract, Nutmeg Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Wheat
Storage
Keep frozenStore at -18°C or below Do not re-freeze once defrosted
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Our Southern Fried Basa Mini Fillets are best oven baked straight from your freezer.
Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
18 mins to oven bake - 220°C/Fan 190°C/Gas Mark 7
Pre-heat the oven. Remove all packaging. Place product on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 18 minutes.
Preparation and Usage
- For the Perfect Evening Meal
- Try serving these Southern Fried Basa Mini Fillets in a wrap with spicy mayonnaise and crisp iceberg lettuce.
- Enjoy with a glass of well chilled layer
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Young's,
- PO Box 51,
- Grimsby,
- DN31 3TJ.
Return to
- Here to help!
- Visit us at...www.youngsseafood.co.uk for FAQ's
- Email us at...care@youngsseafood.co.uk
- Call us at...0800 496 8647 Republic of Ireland - 1800 509 304
- Write to us at...
- Young's,
- PO Box 51,
- Grimsby,
- DN31 3TJ.
Net Contents
240g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g oven baked contains
|Each half pack oven baked contains
|% RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|869kJ
|998kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|207kcal
|238kcal
|12%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|8.9g
|10.2g
|15%
|70g
|(of which saturates)
|1.0g
|1.1g
|6%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|17.9g
|20.6g
|(of which sugars)
|1.0g
|1.1g
|1%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.4g
|Protein
|13.3g
|15.2g
|Salt
|0.9g
|1.1g
|18%
|6g
|Pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ /2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020