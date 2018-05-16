Munchkin Stay Put Suction Bowl 3 Pack
New
- Conforms to EN 14372. Colors and styles may vary slightly.
- Green Dot
- Product and Design are TM & © 2018 Munchkin, Inc. CA 91406.
- Munchkin, It's the Little Things and the Heart Logo are Trademarks or Registered Trademarks of Munchkin, Inc. 051750-PA01-1(A)
- Super strong suction base
- Strong suction base is permanently attached to each bowl - helps prevent spills
- Quick-release tab on each suction base allows for easy adult removal
- Microwave and top rack dishwasher safe
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- To use: Wash suction base with soap and water before use. Place bowl on smooth surface and push down.
- To release: Apply pressure to the outer rim of the suction base with your thumb, and pull up.
Warnings
- For your child's safety and health. Warning! Always use this product with adult supervision. Before each use, inspect the product. Throw away at the first sign of damage or weakness. Always check food temperature before feeding. Top rack dishwasher safe. Before first use, clean the product. Do not boil or steam sterilise. Do not use abrasive cleaning agents. Do not expose in direct sunlight. Do not let child walk or run while carrying the bowl. Not suitable for freezing. Please read and retain this information for future reference. Remove all packaging components before use. Not suitable for grill, oven or hob.
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled
Importer address
- Lindam Ltd (The European Division of Munchkin Inc),
- Suite 1A1,
- Central House,
- Otley Road,
- Harrogate,
- HG3 1UF,
Return to
- Lindam Ltd (The European Division of Munchkin Inc),
- Suite 1A1,
- Central House,
- Otley Road,
- Harrogate,
- HG3 1UF,
- England.
- munchkin.com
Lower age limit
6 Months
Net Contents
3 x Suction Bowls
Safety information
