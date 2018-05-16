Youngs Gastro Cheese & Leek Fish Bakes 2 Pack 340G

- Energy819kJ 195kcal10%
- Fat8.5g12%
- Saturates2.7g13%
- Sugars1.9g2%
- Salt1g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 522kJ
Product Description
- 2 Pollock Fillet Portions in a Cheddar Cheese, Mustard & Leek Sauce Topped with a Cheddar Cheese, Chive, Thyme & Celeriac Crumble Topping
- Pack size: 340G
Information
Ingredients
Alaska Pollock (49%) (Fish), Milk, Water, Celerlac (5%), Cheddar Cheese (4%) (Milk), Leeks (3%), Breadcrumb [Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Maize Flour, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Salt], Cream (Milk), Onion, Red Cheddar Cheese (1%) [Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Colour: Annatto], Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Wholegrain Mustard [Water, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Spices], Chives, Dijon Mustard [Water, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Salt], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1], Salt, Thyme, White Pepper
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk, Mustard, Wheat
Storage
Keep frozenStore at -18ºC or below Do not re-freeze once defrosted
Warnings
- Caution!
- Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Net Contents
340g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g oven baked contains
|Each half pack oven baked contains
|% RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|522kJ
|819kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|125kcal
|195kcal
|10%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|5.4g
|8.5g
|12%
|70g
|(of which saturates)
|1.7g
|2.7g
|13%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|6.1g
|9.5g
|(of which sugars)
|1.2g
|1.9g
|2%
|90g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.4g
|Protein
|12.5g
|19.6g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.0g
|17%
|6g
|Pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020