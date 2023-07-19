Tesco Kind & Pure Biodegradable Eye Make Up Remover Pads 30

Peel back label, and use pads as required and reseal immediately, gently wipe over face and around eye area.

Tesco Kind & Pure is a range of gentle products created with sensitive skin in mind. All our products are pH balanced and dermatologically tested, giving skin the kindness and care it deserves. Daily skin TLC for naturally healthy-looking skin. Our Biodegradable Fragrance Free Cleansing Eye Make-up Remover Pads, with Chamomile & Rosehip + Pro-Vitamin B5, have been carefully formulated to remove make-up from the face and eyes (including mascara). Pads made from 100% plant based biodegradable fibres from renewable and sustainable sources.

For sensitive skin. Fragrance free. Chamomile & Rosehip + Pro Vitamin B5. Gently removes waterproof mascara. Dermatologically tested. Made from 100% plant based fibres.

