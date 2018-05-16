By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Angry Orchard Rose 500Ml
Product Description

  • Hard Cider Rosé
  • Angry Orchard Rosé Cider is made with rare French red flesh apples. Each apple is crisp, juicy and red to the core, adding an irresistible rosy blush and apple-forward taste with a refreshing dry finish.
  • 2 UK Units per bottle
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Green Dot
  • Made with rare red flesh apples
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Apple Concentrate, Glucose Syrup, Malic Acid, Colouring Food (Concentrate of Sweet Potato, Radish and Apple), Concentrate (Hibiscus and Apple), Natural Flavour (Apple, and Elderflower), Potassium Metabisulphite (Sulphite)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Each apple is crisp, juicy and red to the core, adding an irresistible rosy blush and apple-forward taste with a refreshing dry finish

Alcohol Units

2

ABV

4.0% vol

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

For Best Before End see neck of bottle

Produce of

Produced in the USA

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Shepherd Neame,
  • 17 Court Street,
  • Faversham,
  • Kent,
  • England,

Return to

  • Shepherd Neame,
  • 17 Court Street,
  • Faversham,
  • Kent,
  • England,
  • ME13 7AX.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

