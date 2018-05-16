Slimfast Zesty Lemon Baked Cookies 96G 4 Pack

Product Description
- Baked cookies with lemon extract.
- SlimFast Zesty Lemon baked cookies have a crumbly, moreish texture, made with Konjac for when hunger calls. At only 91kcal per individual bag, they are a perfectly sweet treat that you can enjoy as a snack on-the-go when following the SlimFast 3.2.1. Plan. So go on, treat yourself!
- Konjac when hunger calls††
- ††SlimFast cookies contain konjac glucomannan which contributes to weight loss as part of a calorie-controlled diet when consumed daily in 3 doses of at least 1g each, together with 1 - 2 glasses of water before meals. There is a risk of choking for people with swallowing difficulties or when consumed with insufficient water. Each bag of cookies contains 1g of glucomannan.
- Pack size: 96G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk), Margarine, Inulin, Sugar, Konjac Glucomannan, Water, Lemon Extract (1%), Baking Powder
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts, Eggs and Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Warnings
- If you are adolescent, pregnant, breastfeeding, have a medical condition or want to lose more than 20% of your weight - then talk about your weight loss plans with your doctor or dietitian.
Net Contents
4 x 24g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|↕Per 24g bag
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|1597/380
|383/91
|Fat (g)
|17
|4.2
|of which saturates (g)
|8.5
|2.0
|Carbohydrate (g)
|50
|12
|of which sugars (g)
|9.1
|2.2
|Fibre (g)
|5.6
|1.4
|Protein (g)
|6.2
|1.5
|Salt (g)
|0.56
|0.13
|↕1 bag = 1 portion
|-
|-
Safety information
