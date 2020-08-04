Tesco Plant Chef Breaded Nuggets 320G
New
- Energy772kJ 185kcal9%
- Fat9.1g13%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars0.9g1%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1057kJ / 253kcal
Product Description
- Rehydrated textured soya protein, coated in breadcrumb.
- 100% Plant Based Seasoned soya coated in a crunchy crumb
- Pack size: 320G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein (36%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Onion Purée, Lemon Juice, Rice Flour, Chickpea Flour, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Flavouring, Wheat Gluten, Soya Protein Concentrate, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin, Garlic Powder, Salt, Yeast, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Black Pepper, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Wheat Starch, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Temperature: 190, 170, 5
Time: 14-15 mins
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 14-15 mins Cooking instructions given are for 4 meat free nuggets. Pre-heat oven and baking tray. Place on the baking tray and cook in the centre of the oven for 14-15 minutes. Turn halfway through cooking.
Number of uses
approx. 4 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Drained weight
Net Contents
320g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|4 nuggets (73g**)
|Energy
|1057kJ / 253kcal
|772kJ / 185kcal
|Fat
|12.5g
|9.1g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|20.8g
|15.2g
|Sugars
|1.2g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|4.3g
|3.1g
|Protein
|12.2g
|8.9g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
|** When cooked according to instructions 320g typically weighs 291g.
