Lambrini Bianco 75Cl

Product Description
- A lightly sparkling perry.
- Colour of liquid may vary due to seasonality of ingredients.
- 4.5 UK Units per bottle
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
- drinkaware.co.uk
- 56kcal 234kJ per 100ml
- No artificial colourings, flavourings or sweeteners
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Alcohol Units
4.5
ABV
6% vol
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy chilled.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Name and address
- Bottled for:
- Lambrini Ltd.,
- Halewood International Limited,
- Liverpool,
- L36 6AD,
- UK.
Return to
- lambrini.co.uk
Net Contents
75cl ℮
