Lambrini Bianco 75Cl

£ 2.75
£2.75/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • A lightly sparkling perry.
  • Colour of liquid may vary due to seasonality of ingredients.
  • 4.5 UK Units per bottle
  • The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • 56kcal 234kJ per 100ml
  • No artificial colourings, flavourings or sweeteners
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Alcohol Units

4.5

ABV

6% vol

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy chilled.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Lambrini Ltd.,
  • Halewood International Limited,
  • Liverpool,
  • L36 6AD,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

75cl ℮

