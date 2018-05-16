By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Activia Dairy Free Oat Based With Mango & Flaxseeds 350G

Activia Dairy Free Oat Based With Mango & Flaxseeds 350G
£ 2.25
£0.64/100g
Per serving (116g)
  • Energy328 kJ 78 kcal
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Fermented oat based product with mango and flaxseeds.
  • Enjoy as part of healthy diet & balanced lifestyle.
  • One Planet. One Health
  • We're on a mission to make guts happy!*
  • We've made a delicious 100% dairy-free Activia, crafted with 30 years of expertise in fermentation. It's an exciting gut-loving* experience that combines a delicious fermented oat base, flavourful fruit and crunchy flaxseeds, along with may other tasty ingredients.
  • *Activia contains calcium which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes.
  • Dairy free
  • Billions of live culture
  • Source of fibre and calcium
  • No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 350G
  • Source of fibre
  • Source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Oat Base (74%) [Water, Oat Syrup (7%)], Mango (6%), Stabilisers (Modified Starch, Pectin), Cane Sugar, Dietary Fiber (Acacia Gum), Starches (Tapioca, Potato), Flaxseeds (1%), Sunflower Oil, Pea Protein, Calcium Phosphate, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Carrot and Pumpkin Concentrate, Dairy Free Live Cultures (Bifidobacterium Spp., Streptococcus Thermophilus, Lactobacillus Bulgaricus, Lactococcus Lactis), Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy
  • Contains: Oats

Storage

Keep refrigerated between +1°C and +6°C max.Enjoy within 3 days of opening.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Danone UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W9 4GQ.
  • Danone Ireland Ltd,
  • Block 1,

Return to

  • We'd love to hear from you, Get in touch:
  • Danone UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W9 4GQ.
  • 0808 144 9451
  • Danone Ireland Ltd,
  • Block 1,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,
  • Deansgrange,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • 1800 949992

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 116g serving%RI** 116g
Energy (kJ)2823284
Energy (kcal)67784
Fat (g)1.41.62
of which saturates (g)0.10.11
Carbohydrate (g)12145
of which sugars (g)4.75.46
Fibre (g)1.61.9-
Protein (g)0.912
Salt (g)0.10.12
Calcium (mg)12016220
**RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

