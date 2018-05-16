Activia Dairy Free Oat Based With Mango & Flaxseeds 350G

- Energy328 kJ 78 kcal4%
Product Description
- Fermented oat based product with mango and flaxseeds.
- Enjoy as part of healthy diet & balanced lifestyle.
- One Planet. One Health
- We're on a mission to make guts happy!*
- We've made a delicious 100% dairy-free Activia, crafted with 30 years of expertise in fermentation. It's an exciting gut-loving* experience that combines a delicious fermented oat base, flavourful fruit and crunchy flaxseeds, along with may other tasty ingredients.
- *Activia contains calcium which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes.
- Dairy free
- Billions of live culture
- Source of fibre and calcium
- No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
- Vegan
- Pack size: 350G
- Source of fibre
- Source of calcium
Information
Ingredients
Oat Base (74%) [Water, Oat Syrup (7%)], Mango (6%), Stabilisers (Modified Starch, Pectin), Cane Sugar, Dietary Fiber (Acacia Gum), Starches (Tapioca, Potato), Flaxseeds (1%), Sunflower Oil, Pea Protein, Calcium Phosphate, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Carrot and Pumpkin Concentrate, Dairy Free Live Cultures (Bifidobacterium Spp., Streptococcus Thermophilus, Lactobacillus Bulgaricus, Lactococcus Lactis), Natural Flavourings
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy
- Contains: Oats
Storage
Keep refrigerated between +1°C and +6°C max.Enjoy within 3 days of opening.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 116g serving
|%RI** 116g
|Energy (kJ)
|282
|328
|4
|Energy (kcal)
|67
|78
|4
|Fat (g)
|1.4
|1.6
|2
|of which saturates (g)
|0.1
|0.1
|1
|Carbohydrate (g)
|12
|14
|5
|of which sugars (g)
|4.7
|5.4
|6
|Fibre (g)
|1.6
|1.9
|-
|Protein (g)
|0.9
|1
|2
|Salt (g)
|0.1
|0.1
|2
|Calcium (mg)
|120
|162
|20
|**RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
