We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Snazaroo Rainbow Kit

Snazaroo Rainbow Kit

5(1)
Write a review

£13.00

£13.00/each

Snazaroo Rainbow KitSuitable from 3 yearsIncludes 8x2ml pots of face paintsbrush
Rainbow Face Paint Kit. This face painting kit is great for any occasion, making up to 50 full faces. It features a range of 8 colours as well as a brush, 2 sponges and step by step guide to help you create animal, pirate, princess designs and more!
H24.4cm x W15.2cm x D3.4cm
Easy to clean offCruelty freeFragrance freeSuitable for sensitive skin

Preparation and Usage

How to useAdd a little water to a brush or sponge, dab on some paint and follow the easy guides included for hours of imaginative play. When you're done just wash off with soap & water. Easy!

Lower age limit

3 Years

View all Party Decorations

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here