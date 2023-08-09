Snazaroo Rainbow Kit Suitable from 3 years Includes 8x2ml pots of face paints brush

Rainbow Face Paint Kit. This face painting kit is great for any occasion, making up to 50 full faces. It features a range of 8 colours as well as a brush, 2 sponges and step by step guide to help you create animal, pirate, princess designs and more!

H24.4cm x W15.2cm x D3.4cm

Easy to clean off Cruelty free Fragrance free Suitable for sensitive skin

Preparation and Usage

How to use Add a little water to a brush or sponge, dab on some paint and follow the easy guides included for hours of imaginative play. When you're done just wash off with soap & water. Easy!

Lower age limit

3 Years