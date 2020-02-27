Bosh Healthy Vegan Henry Firth And Ian
- Healthy eating never looked so good
- 'An invaluable guide to how to eat and live healthily while following a plant-based diet.' Dr Rupy Aujla, The Doctor's Kitchen
- Henry and Ian are on a mission to help you eat and feel better, using only the power of plants!
- With 80 delicious, plant-based recipes and nourishing meal plans to help you stay on track whatever your goal, this book is your ticket to a healthier, happier life.
- Try the fresh flavours of a Zingy Watermelon Salad or their Jammin' Jambalaya, and indulge in their Not-that-Naughty Burger or a Salted Caramel Apple Crumble with Custard, safe in the knowledge that a healthy diet doesn't have to mean deprivation.
- Packed full of nutrition hacks and lifestyle tips that BOSH! have learnt throughout their journey, BOSH! Healthy Vegan shows you how the power of plants can transform your wellbeing, for good.
