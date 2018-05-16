Smarties Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs Giant Bag 270G

- Energy349kJ 83kcal4%
Product Description
- Milk chocolate mini eggs in a crisp sugar shell.
- www.smarties.co.uk
- Good to remember
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's pleasures.
- Smarties is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
- SMARTIES® Mini Eggs are filled with smooth milk chocolate and are a colourful and tasty treat. A novel chocolate treat for Springtime!
- SMARTIES® were originally named 'Chocolate Dragée' when we first started making them in Rowntrees in York around 1882 - before being renamed Chocolate Beans, then finally SMARTIES® in 1937. SMARTIES® contain a creamy milk chocolate centre with a crispy sugar shell that has been at the heart of SMARTIES® for nearly 80 years! SMARTIES® are available in a mixture of 8 different coloured shells - covering red, yellow, green, blue, violet, pink, brown and orange. Unique to the UK only, the orange SMARTIES are the only colour to contain a flavour - with the shell infused with natural orange oil.
- Since 2006, SMARTIES® have been free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives. Available in a variety of formats, SMARTIES® can be found in tubes, bars, blocks, cartons and sharing bags - there is something for everyone to enjoy and make their favourite! The original colourful confectionery - tasty treats of smooth milk chocolate covered in a colourful crisp sugar shell.
- SMARTIES® is all part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you.
- If you like this why not try our Milkybar Mini Eggs?
- Smarties mini eggs are a colourful and tasty treat
- Coloured by nature - from food and plant extracts only
- With no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives it's a treat you can feel happy to give
- Pack size: 270g
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (63%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Butterfat (from Milk), Lactose (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Flavouring), Sugar, Rice Starch, Glazing Agents (Gum Arabic, Carnauba Wax, Beeswax White, Shellac), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Radish, Safflower, Lemon, Hibiscus), Spirulina Concentrate, Colours (Beetroot Red, Curcumin), Flavouring, D-Trehalose*, *Trehalose is a source of Glucose, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, Tree Nuts and Soya
Storage
Store cool and dry
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 5 Eggs = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains approximately 15 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Name and address
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- 0800 604 604 (UK)
- 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
270g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 5 eggs
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2054kJ
|349kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|489kcal
|83kcal
|2000kcal
|4%
|Fat
|19.8g
|3.4g
|70g
|5%
|of which: saturates
|11.4g
|1.9g
|20g
|10%
|Carbohydrate
|73.4g
|12.5g
|260g
|5%
|of which: sugars
|71.4g
|12.1g
|90g
|13%
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.2g
|-
|-
|Protein
|3.5g
|0.6g
|50g
|1%
|Salt
|0.09g
|0.02g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 15 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
