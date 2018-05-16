Quality Street Milk Chocolate Giant Egg 311G

Product Description
- A Milk Chocolate Egg with a Selection of Quality Street Sweets (Assorted Milk and Dark Chocolates and Toffees).
- Good to remember
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
- The Nestlé Cocoa Plan™ is working with UTZ Certified to support cocoa farmers for better chocolate.
- QUALITY STREET® Giant egg is a smooth milk chocolate egg with a selection of your favourite Quality Street assortments. Each egg contains a variety of milk and dark chocolates and toffees, which contain no artificial colours flavours or preservatives and no hydrogenated vegetable oils.
- QUALITY STREET® was originally made in Norwich, and is now produced in Halifax in Yorkshire. The heritage of QUALITY STREET began when everyone's favourite chocolate selection was created by the Mackintosh family in 1936. John Mackintosh had a successful confectionery business, driven by his wife's invention of a new, delicious kind of sweet - chewy toffee. This toffee soon became a firm favourite, and the business grew successfully when Harold Mackintosh inherited it from his Father. It was then that the QUALITY STREET brand was born, inspired by the J.M. Barrie play of the same name, the brand became synonymous with quality in confectionery and took it's place in the nation's heart.
- QUALITY STREET® is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you.
- Milk chocolate egg
- Contains 10 servings
- Quality Street
- Contains 6 servings
- Large smooth milk chocolate egg with a selection of your favourite Quality Street chocolates
- A vast assortment that has something for everyone
- A perfect gift for sharing those Magic Moments
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 311g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk
- May Contain: Peanuts, Tree Nuts
Storage
Store cool and dryBest Before End see base
Preparation and Usage
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Name and address
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
311g
Safety information
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Mango Kernel, Palm, Sal, Shea), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 1/10 egg Reference Intake* % RI* Energy 2229kJ 455kJ 8400kJ - 533kcal 109kcal 2000kcal 5% Fat 29.5g 6.0g 70g 9% of which: saturates 17.4g 3.5g 20g 18% Carbohydrate 60.0g 12.2g 260g 5% of which: sugars 59.1g 12.1g 90g 13% Fibre 1.6g 0.3g - - Protein 6.1g 1.3g 50g 3% Salt 0.24g 0.05g 6g <1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains 10 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Rapeseed, Sunflower, Coconut, Mango Kernel/ Sal/ Shea), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Coconut, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Hazelnuts, Skimmed Milk Powder, Butter (from Milk), Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, E471), Flavourings, Butterfat (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt, Lactic Acid, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk and Dark Chocolates contain Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 2 sweets Reference Intake* % RI* Energy 1975kJ 374kJ 8400kJ - 471kcal 89kcal 2000kcal 4% Fat 20.5g 3.9g 70g 6% of which: saturates 11.8g 2.2g 20g 11% Carbohydrate 67.1g 12.7g 260g 5% of which: sugars 58.2g 11.0g 90g 12% Fibre 1.3g 0.3g - - Protein 3.6g 0.7g 50g 1% Salt 0.21g 0.04g 6g <1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains 6 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
