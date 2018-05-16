Kit Kat Chunky Milk Chocolate Egg 140g

Product Description
- Milk chocolate egg with a Kit Kat Chunky bar (crispy wafer finger covered with thick milk chocolate (68%)).
- FAIRTRADE
- The Cocoa Plan™ is working with Fairtrade to ensure a better deal for the Fairtrade Ivorian cocoa farmers who supply us.
- Celebrate your Easter with a Kit Kat Chunky Medium Egg! The Kit Kat Chunky Medium Egg comes with a milk chocolate egg and a milk chocolate Kit Kat Chunky bar. KITKAT Chunky launched in 1999, and is the biggest innovation for KITKAT since its launch in 1935. You can chose from the classic KITKAT Chunky Milk or mix your break up and pick up a KITKAT Chunky Peanut Butter. KITKAT Chunky uses sustainably sourced cocoa from the Nestle Cocoa Plan. In 2016, KITKAT celebrated becoming the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! The Nestle Cocoa Plan works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Thanks to The Cocoa Plan, no matter where in the world you buy a KITKAT, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced. With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT Chunky, KITKAT 2 Finger and the newest addition; KITKAT Bites. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT ®
- Milk chocolate egg
- Contains 5 servings
- KitKat® Chunky
- Contains 1 serving
- Smooth milk chocolate egg with a KITKAT Chunky Bar
- Proudly made with Fairtrade cocoa, sugar and vanilla
- Made with British wheat and British milk
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 140g
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Peanuts, Tree Nuts
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store cool and dryBest Before End: See base of pack
Preparation and Usage
- Milk chocolate egg
- Share or save your chocolate egg!
- Know Your Servings
- 1/5 Egg = 1 Serving
- Or
- KitKat® Chunky
- Know Your Servings
- 1 Bar = 1 Serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled
- Every care is taken to ensure that this product reaches you in good condition. If it does not, please return the pack and its contents to the Consumer Services Manager at the York address stating when and where it was purchased. We shall be pleased to reimburse your purchase and postage costs. This guarantee applies to the UK and ROI only. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- ROI: 00800 6378 5385
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
140g
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Milk Powders (Whole and Skimmed), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Palm Kernel, Shea), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Yeast, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Butterfat (from Milk), Natural Flavourings, Milk Chocolate Egg Shell contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per bar Reference Intake* %RI* Energy 2119kJ 847kJ 8400kJ - 506kcal 202kcal 2000kcal 10% Fat 25.1g 10.0g 70g 14% of which: saturates 13.8g 5.5g 20g 28% Carbohydrate 61.7g 24.7g 260g 10% of which: sugars 50.1g 20.0g 90g 22% Fibre 2.3g 0.9g - - Protein 6.9g 2.8g 50g 6% Salt 0.22g 0.09g 6g 2% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains 1 serving - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Mango Kernel, Palm, Sal, Shea), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Milk Chocolate Egg Shell contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 1/5 egg Reference Intake* % RI* Energy 2231kJ 477kJ 8400kJ - 534kcal 114kcal 2000kcal 6% Fat 29.4g 6.3g 70g 9% of which: saturates 17.4g 3.7g 20g 19% Carbohydrate 60.4g 12.9g 260g 5% of which: sugars 59.6g 12.8g 90g 14% Fibre 1.5g 0.3g - - Protein 6.1g 1.3g 50g 3% Salt 0.22g 0.05g 6g <1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains 5 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
