Smarties Bunny Milk Chocolate Easter Giftset 149.5G

Smarties Bunny Milk Chocolate Easter Giftset 149.5G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 3.00
£2.00/100g

Product Description

  • Hollow milk chocolate figure containing mini Smarties (9%) (milk chocolate in a crisp sugar shell) and three hollow milk chocolate figures containing mini Smarties (13%) (milk chocolate in a crisp sugar shell).
  • www.smarties.co.uk
  • Good to remember
  • Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's pleasures.
  • Smarties is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
  • Shake up Easter with new SMARTIES® Milk Chocolate Bunnies Family Gift Set!
  • These fun, colourful Bunnies are perfect as a treat in the run up to Easter. Which colour will you choose? Yellow, orange, pink or green? Whichever colour you pick, each Bunny is packed with mini Smarties® for you to enjoy!
  • Bring some Smarties® fun into your life! Yummy smooth milk chocolate sweets covered in colourful crisp sugar shells. Nestlé® Smarties® Bunnies contain red, yellow, green, blue, violet, pink, brown and orange mini Smarties® inside a delicious milk chocolate figure. Release the colourful fun of Smarties®!
  • Deliciously smooth milk chocolate has been at the heart of Smarties® for more than 80 years and, in 2005, Smarties® were the first UK major confectionery brand to move to no artificial colours - more reasons to enjoy Smarties®.
  • We select only quality, 100% certified sustainable cocoa beans through the Nestlé® Cocoa Plan ®, which aims to improve the lives of cocoa farming communities and the quality of their products.
  • Love SMARTIES®?! Why not try the SMARTIES® Milk Chocolate Bunny 94g? Full of mini SMARTIES® for you to enjoy!
  • 1 Novelty
  • Contains 1 serving
  • 1/6 Novelty
  • Contains 1 serving
  • Different colours and sizes!
  • Shaped like Smarties®
  • Filled with mini Smarties®
  • Shake them home today!
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat
  • May Contain: Peanuts, Soya, Tree Nuts

Storage

Store cool and dry.

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 1 Novelty = 1 Serving
  • Know Your Servings
  • 1/6 Novelty = 1 Serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 604 604 (UK)
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

149.5g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Wheat Flour, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Rice Starch, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Safflower, Radish, Black Carrot, Lemon, Hibiscus), Spirulina Concentrate, Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Beeswax White), Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25%, minimum and Milk Solids 14% minimum

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk, Wheat
    • May Contain: Peanuts, Soya, Tree Nuts

    Storage

    • Store cool and dry.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/6 noveltyReference Intake*%RI*
    Energy2237 kJ351 kJ8400 kJ
    -535 kcal84 kcal2000 kcal4%
    Fat30.1 g4.7 g70 g7%
    -of which: saturates17.9 g2.8 g20 g14%
    Carbohydrate 56.2 g8.8 g260 g3%
    -of which: sugars54.8 g8.6 g90 g10%
    Fibre1.3 g0.2 g--
    Protein9.2 g1.4 g50 g3%
    Salt0.34 g0.05 g6 g<1%
    *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
    Contains 6 servings----
    Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----
