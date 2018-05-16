Smarties Bunny Milk Chocolate Easter Giftset 149.5G

Product Description
- Hollow milk chocolate figure containing mini Smarties (9%) (milk chocolate in a crisp sugar shell) and three hollow milk chocolate figures containing mini Smarties (13%) (milk chocolate in a crisp sugar shell).
- Good to remember
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's pleasures.
- Smarties is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
- Shake up Easter with new SMARTIES® Milk Chocolate Bunnies Family Gift Set!
- These fun, colourful Bunnies are perfect as a treat in the run up to Easter. Which colour will you choose? Yellow, orange, pink or green? Whichever colour you pick, each Bunny is packed with mini Smarties® for you to enjoy!
- Bring some Smarties® fun into your life! Yummy smooth milk chocolate sweets covered in colourful crisp sugar shells. Nestlé® Smarties® Bunnies contain red, yellow, green, blue, violet, pink, brown and orange mini Smarties® inside a delicious milk chocolate figure. Release the colourful fun of Smarties®!
- Deliciously smooth milk chocolate has been at the heart of Smarties® for more than 80 years and, in 2005, Smarties® were the first UK major confectionery brand to move to no artificial colours - more reasons to enjoy Smarties®.
- We select only quality, 100% certified sustainable cocoa beans through the Nestlé® Cocoa Plan ®, which aims to improve the lives of cocoa farming communities and the quality of their products.
- Love SMARTIES®?! Why not try the SMARTIES® Milk Chocolate Bunny 94g? Full of mini SMARTIES® for you to enjoy!
- 1 Novelty
- Contains 1 serving
- 1/6 Novelty
- Contains 1 serving
- Different colours and sizes!
- Shaped like Smarties®
- Filled with mini Smarties®
- Shake them home today!
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
- May Contain: Peanuts, Soya, Tree Nuts
Storage
Store cool and dry.
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 1 Novelty = 1 Serving
- Know Your Servings
- 1/6 Novelty = 1 Serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
149.5g ℮
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 1/6 novelty Reference Intake* %RI* Energy 2237 kJ 351 kJ 8400 kJ - 535 kcal 84 kcal 2000 kcal 4% Fat 30.1 g 4.7 g 70 g 7% -of which: saturates 17.9 g 2.8 g 20 g 14% Carbohydrate 56.2 g 8.8 g 260 g 3% -of which: sugars 54.8 g 8.6 g 90 g 10% Fibre 1.3 g 0.2 g - - Protein 9.2 g 1.4 g 50 g 3% Salt 0.34 g 0.05 g 6 g <1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - - - - Contains 6 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
- Different colours and sizes!
- Shaped like Smarties®
- Filled with mini Smarties®
- Shake them home today!
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per novelty Reference Intake* %RI* Energy 2226 kJ 412 kJ 8400 kJ - 533 kcal 99 kcal 2000 kcal 5% Fat 29.6 g 5.5 g 70 g 8% -of which: saturates 17.6 g 3.3 g 20 g 17% Carbohydrate 56.9 g 10.5 g 260 g 4% -of which: sugars 55.3 g 10.2 g 90 g 11% Fibre 1.3 g 0.2 g - - Protein 9.0 g 1.7 g 50 g 3% Salt 0.33 g 0.06 g 6 g 1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains 3 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
