Kit Kat Chunky Milk Chocolate Large Egg 260G

Product Description
- Milk chocolate egg with two KitKat chunky bars (crispy wafer finger covered with thick milk chocolate (68%)).
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
- Celebrate your Easter with a KITKAT Chunky Large Egg! The KITKAT Chunky egg comes with a smooth creamy milk chocolate egg and two KITKAT Chunky bars. KITKAT Chunky launched in 1999, and is the biggest innovation for KITKAT since its launch in 1935.
- KITKAT uses sustainably sourced cocoa from the Nestle Cocoa Plan. In 2016, KITKAT celebrated becoming the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! The Nestle Cocoa Plan works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Thanks to The Cocoa Plan, this means no matter where in the world you buy a KITKAT, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced.
- With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT Chunky, KITKAT 2 Finger and this new addition; KITKAT Bites. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT®
- Milk chocolate egg
- Contains 9 servings.
- KitKat® Chunky
- Contains 2 servings.
- Creamy milk chocolate egg with 2 KitKat Chunky bars
- Proudly made with Fairtrade cocoa, sugar and vanilla
- Made with British wheat and British milk
- No artificial colours flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 260g
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
- May Contain: Peanuts, Tree Nuts
Store cool and dryFor Best Before End see base
- Milk chocolate egg
- Share or save your chocolate egg!
- Know Your Servings
- 1/9 Egg = 1 Serving
- Or
- KitKat® Chunky
- Know Your Servings
- 1 Bar = 1 Serving
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
260g
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Milk Powders (Whole and Skimmed), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Palm Kernel, Shea), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Yeast, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Butterfat (from Milk), Natural Flavourings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per bar Reference Intake* % RI* Energy 2119kJ 847kJ 8400kJ - 506kcal 202kcal 2000kcal 10% Fat 25.1g 10.0g 70g 14% of which: saturates 13.8g 5.5g 20g 28% Carbohydrate 61.7g 24.7g 260g 10% of which: sugars 50.1g 20.0g 90g 22% Fibre 2.3g 0.9g - - Protein 6.9g 2.8g 50g 6% Salt 0.22g 0.09g 6g 2% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains 2 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
Ingredients
Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Mango Kernel, Palm, Sal, Shea), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 1/9 egg Reference Intake* % RI* Energy 2229kJ 455kJ 8400kJ - 533kcal 109kcal 2000kcal 5% Fat 29.5g 6.0g 70g 9% of which: saturates 17.4g 3.5g 20g 18% Carbohydrate 60.0g 12.2g 260g 5% of which: sugars 59.1g 12.1g 90g 13% Fibre 1.6g 0.3g - - Protein 6.1g 1.3g 50g 3% Salt 0.24g 0.05g 6g <1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains 9 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
