Smarties Orange Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs 80G
- Energy289kJ 69kcal3%
- Fat2.7g4%
- Saturates1.6g8%
- Sugars10.4g12%
- Salt0.02g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2041kJ
Product Description
- Milk chocolate mini eggs in a crisp orange flavoured sugar shell.
- www.smarties.co.uk
- Good to remember
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's pleasures.
- Smarties is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
- SMARTIES® Orange Mini Eggs are filled with smooth milk chocolate and are a colourful and tasty treat. A novel chocolate treat for Springtime!
- SMARTIES® were originally named 'Chocolate Dragée' when we first started making them in Rowntrees in York around 1882 - before being renamed Chocolate Beans, then finally SMARTIES® in 1937. SMARTIES® contain a creamy milk chocolate centre with a crispy sugar shell that has been at the heart of SMARTIES® for nearly 80 years! Unique to the UK only, the orange SMARTIES are the only colour to contain a flavour - with the shell infused with natural orange oil.
- Since 2006, SMARTIES® have been free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives. Available in a variety of formats, SMARTIES® can be found in tubes, bars, blocks, cartons and sharing bags - there is something for everyone to enjoy and make their favourite! The original colourful confectionery - tasty treats of smooth milk chocolate covered in a colourful crisp sugar shell.
- SMARTIES® is all part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you.
- If you like this why not try our Milkybar Mini Eggs?
- Orange flavour Smarties mini eggs
- Coloured by nature - from food and plant extracts only
- With no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives it's a treat you can feel happy to give
- Pack size: 80g
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (63%) (Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Mango Kernel, Sal), Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)), Sugar, Flavourings, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Colours (Curcumin, Beta-Carotene), Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Soya and Gluten
Storage
Store cool and dry
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 4 Eggs = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains approximately 5 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
PO Box 203,
York,
YO91 1XY.
- YO91 1XY.
Nestlé Ireland,
3030 Lake Drive,
Citywest Business Campus,
Return to
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- ROI: 00800 6378 5385
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
80g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 4 eggs
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2041kJ
|289kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|486kcal
|69kcal
|2000kcal
|3%
|Fat
|19.1g
|2.7g
|70g
|4%
|of which: saturates
|11.3g
|1.6g
|20g
|8%
|Carbohydrate
|73.9g
|10.5g
|260g
|4%
|of which: sugars
|73.2g
|10.4g
|90g
|12%
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.1g
|-
|-
|Protein
|4.0g
|0.6g
|50g
|1%
|Salt
|0.15g
|0.02g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 5 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
