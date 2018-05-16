Aero Bliss Mixed Milk Chocolate Egg 344G

Product Description
- Milk chocolate egg with a box of Aero Bliss (Assorted filled milk chocolate).
- A smooth creamy milk chocolate egg with a box of AERO BLISS Milk Chocolate, Salted Caramel and Praline Truffles
- Aero BLISS Egg contains a delicious creamy milk chocolate egg and a selection of your favourite AERO BLISS Truffles
- AERO BLISS Egg is a giant smooth creamy milk chocolate egg with a box of, bubbly AERO BLISS truffles. The AERO BLISS truffles come in a variety of flavours: Milk Chocolate, Salted Caramel and Praline. What makes AERO so deliciously special? It's the chocolate bubbles that are designed to melt effortlessly in your mouth. AERO is a much-loved chocolate worldwide and is renowned for its unique bubbly texture.
- In 1935, Rowntree's launched AERO Mint into the UK, followed by the milk chocolate variation in the 1970s. During the First and Second World Wars, Rowntree's was unable to produce pure milk chocolate bars due to the rationing of milk, and so the production of AERO came to a temporary halt. However, AERO was re-introduced in 1950 and first featured on TV in 1955, with the caption ‘The milk chocolate that's different'.
- As AERO continued to thrive, new flavour variations and chocolate formats were launched, including AERO Lime, AERO Coffee, AERO Caramel, and most famously AERO Bubbles in 2005. AERO's biggest launch of recent history is AERO Mousse - bubbly milk chocolate topped with a velvety layer of mousse, all wrapped up in a smooth chocolate shell.
- With thousands of products still being produced every day, AERO continues to delight consumers with its light, bubbly chocolate.
- Milk Chocolate Egg
- Contains 10 servings.
- Aero Bliss
- Contains approximately 5 servings.
- Pack size: 344g
- Contains: Barley, Hazelnuts, Milk, Wheat
- May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Tree Nuts
Store cool and dry
344g
Ingredients
Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Roasted Hazelnuts, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Biscuit Pieces (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Malted Barley Flour, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonate), Flavouring, Salt), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Butterfat (from Milk), Flavourings, Smooth Milk Chocolate filled with a Hazelnut Praline Aerated Whipped Centre (40%)
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 3 pieces Reference Intake* % RI* Energy 2286kJ 569kJ 8400kJ - 548kcal 136kcal 2000kcal 7% Fat 32.6g 8.1g 70g 12% of which: saturates 17.2g 4.3g 20g 21% Carbohydrate 56.3g 14.0g 260g 5% of which: sugars 55.2g 13.7g 90g 15% Fibre 1.3g 0.3g - - Protein 6.6g 1.6g 50g 3% Salt 0.30g 0.08g 6g 1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains approximately 5 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Dried Whole Milk, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Crisped Cocoa Cereal (Sugar, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Wheat Flour, Whey Protein (from Milk)), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 30% minimum and Milk Solids 18% minimum, Smooth Milk Chocolate filled with a Cocoa Aerated Whipped Centre (40%)
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 3 pieces Reference Intake* % RI* Energy 2286kJ 569kJ 8400kJ - 548kcal 136kcal 2000kcal 7% Fat 32.6g 8.1g 70g 12% of which: saturates 17.2g 4.3g 20g 21% Carbohydrate 56.3g 14.0g 260g 5% of which: sugars 55.2g 13.7g 90g 15% Fibre 1.3g 0.3g - - Protein 6.6g 1.6g 50g 3% Salt 0.30g 0.08g 6g 1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains approximately 5 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Skimmed Milk Powder, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Mass, Caramel Pieces (Sugar, Cream Powder (from Milk), Dried Whole Milk, Salt), Butterfat (from Milk), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Salt, Flavourings, Smooth Milk, Chocolate filled with a Salted Caramel Aerated Whipped Centre (40%)
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 3 pieces Reference Intake* % RI* Energy 2286kJ 569kJ 8400kJ - 548kcal 136kcal 2000kcal 7% Fat 32.6g 8.1g 70g 12% of which: saturates 17.2g 4.3g 20g 21% Carbohydrate 56.3g 14.0g 260g 5% of which: sugars 55.2g 13.7g 90g 15% Fibre 1.3g 0.3g - - Protein 6.6g 1.6g 50g 3% Salt 0.30g 0.08g 6g 1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains approximately 5 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
Ingredients
Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Mango Kernel, Palm, Sal, Shea), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 1/10 egg Reference Intake* % RI* Energy 2229kJ 455kJ 8400kJ - 533kcal 109kcal 2000kcal 5% Fat 29.5g 6.0g 70g 9% of which: saturates 17.4g 3.5g 20g 18% Carbohydrate 60.0g 12.2g 260g 5% of which: sugars 59.1g 12.1g 90g 13% Fibre 1.6g 0.3g - - Protein 6.1g 1.3g 50g 3% Salt 0.24g 0.05g 6g <1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains 10 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
